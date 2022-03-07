A Guide toNetflix’s Midnight Asia Dishes in DFW

Lugaw or Arroz Caldo from Manila, PhilippinesUlam Dallas: Modern Filipino Kitchen, who puts her own spin on traditional Filipino fare. She recently did a pop-up at Sandwich Hag’s that offered this comforting dish. Follow her on the socials to find her next pop-up for this perfect balm to cold and rainy days.
You also can visit your nearest Filipino restaurant such as Kabayan Filipino Store and Cafe in Lewisville or make the drive up to ORC Filipino/Asian BBQ in Princeton. It may not be on the regular menu, but do take a chance and ask if it is on the steam table or a special.
Pav Bhaji from Mumbai, India
Drive over to Sankalp: Taste of India along Highway 121 in Plano or Kwality Kabab and Grill by the George Bush Turnpike in Carrolton to fulfill your pav bhaji dreams.
Fried Chicken from Seoul, South Korea
Bb.q Chicken (1827 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington) serves its double-fried chicken in variations: cut-up whole chickens, wings, even boneless strips or just fried or dressed in sticky dressing that never makes the breading soggy. Bring friends to share over local beers or a bottle of Soju, Korean liquor. Then choose two to three of many flavors that range from the original golden olive to sweet and savory soy garlic to mild-spiced Gang Jeong to four-chili rated Wings of Fire.
Oyster Cake from Taipei, TaiwanTaipei Station Cafe (930 W. Parker Road) is one of Plano’s Taiwanese culinary stalwarts. Crispy on the edges, doused in a sweet-savory sauce and filled with plump oysters, the oyster omelet is soft enough to be sliced with chopsticks (see photo at top). Taipei Station remains takeout only for now, but call ahead, get cash and pick up.
Should you desire a wider selection of street food as if in the Ningxia night market, Hoja Bubble Tea and Asian Street Food on Spring Creek and Alma is the place to be.
Izakaya from Tokyo, JapanMr. Max Izakaya (3028 N. Belt Line Road) is like walking into Narnia, except that it takes you to a corner of Tokyo. An Authentic Japanese Restaurant institution certified by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Mr. Max has been serving the good traditional stuff for years. While there is a set menu of Japanese staples and bar snacks, order the trio of appetizers, which are chef’s choice, with an ice-cold glass of draft Asahi beer. Try the niku dofū or braised thin slices of beef and tofu, served in an iron pot to stay hot through the coldest of days.
Mr. Max is often packed during weekends, so make reservations a day before to guarantee a seat by the bar.
Moo Pla Ra from Bangkok, ThailandToo Thai Street Eats (2540 Old Denton Road, Carrollton). The moo pla ra, grilled pork with fermented fish sauce, doesn't come on a stick as in the series. Instead, chunks of grilled pork and the bowl of pla ra — mashed with chilis, tomatoes and eggplant — is served on a platter surrounded by fresh vegetables: cabbage, string beans, cucumbers, lettuce and eggplant and sticky rice.
This dish is designed to be eaten with your hands, so take a bit of pork with rice and vegetable and dip it into the pla ra, then shove into your mouth to get the full-on crunch and squish, funk and heat. Round out the entire BKK experience with an ice-cold bottle of Singha beer, the country’s most popular lager.