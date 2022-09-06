Homemade Cannabis-Infused Gummies: A New Cookbook from a Dallas Native Is a DIY Guide

The stigma around cannabis gives THC treats a bad rap. What’s better than a medicinal dessert? If your palate craves more than simple pot brownies or cookies, Dallas-native Monica Lo has just released her The Weed Gummies Cookbook: Recipes for Cannabis Candies, THC & CBD Edibles and More, a one-stop resource for homemade cannabis-infused gummies and candies.
Lo’s DIY approach gives home chefs the power to customize their treats to both their taste and preferred THC dosages. Readers will learn how to make gummies in flavors like sour green apple and lavender chamomile for sleep, as well as mocha caramels and honey elderberry lozenges. The cookbook includes safe-handling tips for families and step-by-step instructions for people with a range of familiarity with cannabis, from beginner to experienced.
The cookbook is a project built from the success of Lo’s educational and cannabis recipe blog, Sous Weed. Started in 2015, the blog is a culmination of Lo’s professional experience in design and photography as well as her Taiwanese heritage. Cannabis has ancient traditional roots across Asia that Lo blends into her culinary work.
Lo approaches cannabis as the superfood it is, working the nutrient-dense raw leaves into hearty meals. On Sous Weed, you can find recipes for kimchi slaw with raw cannabis leaves, infused longevity noodles and infused Chinese radish cakes. For ambitious home chefs, Lo offers instructions on cooking up infused crispy Sichuan pork and cannabis leaf green dumpling wrappers.
Her personal cannabis journey started out of necessity during her painful struggle with a herniated spinal disc. With no relief from the opioids her doctor prescribed, Lo was desperate for an alternative. When her then-roommate gave her an edible, Lo was able to rest comfortably for the first time in a long time. Anyone who’s lived with chronic, debilitating pain can attest to the earth-shaking magic of finally finding a reprieve and getting some rest.
The next day sent Lo down the research rabbit hole, as she took her care into her own hands and taught herself how to make homemade cannabis infusions. But living in a strict no-smoking building at the time necessitated a more discreet cooking process.
Enter the sous vide: This is the simple process of sealing food in an airtight container and cooking it submerged in water at a precise temperature. With a sealed bag or jar slowly infusing the cannabis into the food underwater, the notorious weed smell is entirely contained. And as with a crockpot, the chef is free to walk away and let the food cook itself.
All of this can be found in The Weed Gummies Cookbook, which can be bought online for $17.95 through Ulysses Press.