Alexandre's on Cedar Springs Expands, Adds a Kitchen for Small Plates

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Dallas’ best LGBTQ+ bar is about to get even better. Last month, Alexandre’s owner Lee Daugherty signed a lease for the space next door that was previously occupied by a doughnut shop. Daugherty has had his eyes on the spot for years, and with this expansion, he hopes to bring new opportunities to Cedar Springs.
Daugherty is planning to add food service to Alexandre’s, although he hasn’t figured out what type of food he plans to offer, other than small plates and tapas-style dishes.
“We don't want to become a restaurant,” Daugherty says. “We don't want to offer hamburgers and pizza. That's not Alexandre’s style. And we're not going to do that. We're a live music and cocktail bar, so we want a food program that elevates the Alexandre's experience and doesn't detract from it.”
As of now, Alexandre’s expansion is still in its infancy. Daugherty is still planning the aesthetics for the new area and is meeting with contractors, architects and food experts. He is also in the process of applying for permits.
There is no projected completion date for Alexandre’s expansion, but Daugherty is shooting to have it all done by the end of this year.
“We've been here since 2004,” Daugherty says. “This is our rock, and it's not going to change. We're not going to disrupt everyone's favorite little bar on the strip … But it's time to build Alexandre’s 2.0, if you might. It’s going to be exciting, it’s going to be fun and everyone’s going to love it.”
Alexandre's, 4026 Cedar Springs Road, noon-2 a.m. Monday through Sunday
Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.