Alexandre's on Cedar Springs Expands, Adds a Kitchen for Small Plates

Owner of Alexandre's Lee Daugherty is looking to add some lite bites while staying true to the roots of a cocktail bar with live music.

Dallas’ best LGBTQ+ bar is about to get even better. Last month, Alexandre’s owner Lee Daugherty signed a lease for the space next door that was previously occupied by a doughnut shop. Daugherty has had his eyes on the spot for years, and with this expansion, he hopes to bring new opportunities to Cedar Springs.

Daugherty is planning to add food service to Alexandre’s, although he hasn’t figured out what type of food he plans to offer, other than small plates and tapas-style dishes.

“We don't want to become a restaurant,” Daugherty says. “We don't want to offer hamburgers and pizza. That's not Alexandre’s style. And we're not going to do that. We're a live music and cocktail bar, so we want a food program that elevates the Alexandre's experience and doesn't detract from it.”

As of now, Alexandre’s expansion is still in its infancy. Daugherty is still planning the aesthetics for the new area and is meeting with contractors, architects and food experts. He is also in the process of applying for permits.

There is no projected completion date for Alexandre’s expansion, but Daugherty is shooting to have it all done by the end of this year.

“We've been here since 2004,” Daugherty says. “This is our rock, and it's not going to change. We're not going to disrupt everyone's favorite little bar on the strip … But it's time to build Alexandre’s 2.0, if you might. It’s going to be exciting, it’s going to be fun and everyone’s going to love it.”

Alexandre's, 4026 Cedar Springs Road, noon-2 a.m. Monday through Sunday