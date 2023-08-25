Got Kitchen Skills? Next Level Chef is Casting for Season 4

Fox is seeking home cooks, professional chefs and social media chefs to compete in Season 4 of Next Level Chef, a cooking competition show hosted by celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington.
The unique flair of this show comes from its premise of three kitchens literally stacked on top of each other. A platform full of ingredients drops down starting at the top kitchen, before making its way through the middle kitchen to the basement. Contestants are dispersed on each kitchen level and have 30 seconds to grab their preferred ingredients as the platform falls. The best ingredients and equipment are in the top kitchen, while the basement gets the leftovers.
The winner receives $250,000 and a year-long mentorship from the three hosts. Ramsay, Blais and Arrington act as mentors to the chefs, drafting them into teams and pushing them to create “next level” dishes. Tucker Ricchio from Team Ramsey was last season’s winner in May.
Texas has had a couple of chefs appearing in the past two seasons. Last season, Preston Nguyen, a professional chef from Arlington, won hearts with his sweet demeanor and impressed with his age, surviving about halfway through the competition at only 19 years old. Nguyen competed on the show coming off his World Food Championship win in 2021.
Each of the two previous seasons has presented chefs from a wide range of backgrounds, including home cooks and social media chefs, distinguishing the competition from other TV cooking shows that might solely feature professional chefs.
The show gained a fast following, drawing 15.5 million viewers for its Season 2 premiere to make it the most-viewed cooking series telecast in television history, according to Studio Ramsey Global. Chefs from past seasons have gone on to open restaurants and build their personal brands.
Now the show sets its sights on the next crop of talent. DFW chefs who want to bring their skills to Next Level Chef can fill out an application here.