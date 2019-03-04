The West End Gets a New Gourmet Popcorn Shop

Sherry Avery (left) and her son, Steffon Avery, show off bags of goodies at their new popcorn shop, Avery's Savory Popcorn.

Any and every type of restaurant seems to pop up in Dallas. What you don’t see a lot of are popcorn shops.

One family recently popped into the industry after opening Avery’s Savory Popcorn on Ross Avenue. Husband and wife Allen and Sherry Avery and their son, Steffon, are bringing flavor to the lackluster downtown block.

“Because I love popcorn so much.” That’s the reason Sherry gave when asked why she and her family — who’ve never been in the popcorn business — opened up the store.