Nosh Bistro Is Still Open; Avner Samuel Just Isn't the Chef Anymore

Monday morning started with various people sharing news that Nosh Bistro was closed.

I called chef Avner Samuel, who would not confirm the news, but gave no indication of any news in the short conversation.

We also reached out to the restaurant’s PR team, and later received a composed email, with the subject line, "Nosh Bistro to remain open under new leadership."

Nosh Bistro Executive Chef Avner Samuel plans to retire effective today in order to spend more time with his family. He intends to remain a key influencer in the North Texas dining scene as a culinary consultant and as chef for private events. Nosh will continue to operate as scheduled under the Refined Hospitality Concepts umbrella with culinary leadership spearheaded by Chef Ryan Carbery, who worked for several years under Chef Avner, in the past. “It has been such a joy to cook for the people of North Texas,” said Chef Avner Samuel. “I am excited to spend more time with my family and am proud to have Chef Ryan Carbery continue the Nosh story.” Key culinary direction will remain but food will be refined to appeal to a broader audience with a revamped bar program to accompany changes. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

EXPAND Nosh Bistro's changing chefs, working on the menu and revamping the bar program. Courtesy of Nosh Bistro

It hasn’t been a long run for the North Dallas restaurant, which opened last year. Observer critic Brian Reinhart had made a visit there, as he referenced in a recent story:

Avner Samuel’s bistro Nosh, which recently hosted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a dinner, is a half-and-half combination of pretty darn good Israeli food with silly nonsense like a blinking LED light plate and a volcano-shaped platter of ham served over a candle.



The restaurant also received just 1½ stars from The Dallas Morning News. Sure, we don’t do stars here at the Observer, but I was sitting at a table with chefs when that review came out, and there was more or less a hoopla about this accomplished chef getting such a low rating.

We’ll see what’s next for the restaurant as new leadership takes over.

Nosh Bistro, 8611 Hillcrest Road, Suite 100 (North Dallas).