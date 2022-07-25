The Authentic Dishes at Banh Cuon Thang Long in Garland are Worth the Trek

Banh Cuon Thang Long is a longstanding Vietnamese restaurant in Garland, part of the Cali Saigon Mall shopping center. The place is notoriously hard to find — it's housed in a structure that doesn’t appear built for the purpose: it looks more like an optometrist's office or a converted copy shop than a restaurant. Once you’re inside, Banh Cuon is a basic but cheerful dining space with a counter at which to order and a large covered patio.
The menu includes only Vietnamese items. You will not find any lo mein noodles or a kids’ chicken nugget plate on offer here. A huge draw is the inclusion of cha gio (Vietnamese rice paper egg rolls filled with meat, mushrooms and vermicelli and fried to a distinctive crunchy-chewy texture) and banh khoai (fried sweet potato cake with shrimp).
Other pages of the menu include the classics often seen alongside banh mi or pho: vermicelli bowls, noodle soups, Vietnamese crepes and congee. You can also order heaping helpings of boiled crawfish with corn, potato, and sausage when the mudbugs are in season. Most larger groups of diners can be seen with banh beo chen, or water fern cake, on their tables to share. My dining companion has loved the deluxe beef noodle soup and the charbroiled pork vermicelli bowl.
Drinks include Vietnamese coffee as well as cold iced teas, lemonade and soy milk.
You may gather from other online reviews that Banh Cuon Thang Long is not a luxury dining establishment, but that's inconsequential here because the food is so good. The service is prompt and polite, the food is fresh and flavorful, and the prices are spot-on at less than $15 per person.
Banh Cuon is worth a visit when you’re in Garland. While you’re at it, have a stroll around the Cali Saigon shopping center and see some of the other amazing restaurants and shops that make their homes there.
Bánh Cuốn Thăng Long, 3347 Belt Line Road, Garland. 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday – Monday, closed Tuesday.