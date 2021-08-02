BBQ Road Trip: Sunbird Barbecue Is An Instant Classic in Longview







If you're going to get wet, you might as well go swimming. And if you're going to drive to Longview, you might as well drive another hour to Shreveport and Bossier City, where casino hotels give you all the flavor of Las Vegas without the plane ride.For something more low-key, antiquing is supposed to be big in the Longview area. Just west of Longview and on your drive in, the town of Gladewater advertises itself as the Antique Capital of East Texas and a variety of antique malls, independent shops and thrift stores call the area home.