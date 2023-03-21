Luke Rogers Takes the Helm at Beckley 1115 in Oak Cliff

An Oak Cliff neighborhood favorite is getting a big transformation. Earlier this month, Beckley 1115 announced via social media that chef Luke Rogers, formerly of Savor and Cathedral, has purchased a majority share of the restaurant from chef Sharon Van Meter. Rogers will now work as Beckley 1115’s executive chef alongside Van Meter as a partner.
Rogers’ journey at Beckley 1115 began last summer, when he was temporarily working for Van Meter while waiting for Cathedral, an Italian restaurant in Plano, to open. After parting ways with Cathedral earlier this year, a return to Beckley 1115 was an obvious decision for Rogers, and the opportunity came to him right on time.
“When [Van Meter] called me and said, ‘Hey, do you wanna buy Beckley?’ my heart jumped, and I said, 'Yes,' immediately,” Rogers says.
Rogers wants Beckley 1115 to maintain the vibe of a neighborhood spot, but his priority is to keep the menu seasonal.
We visited Beckley 1115 just days after Rogers took the helm. We started with the terra e mare trio (surf and turf, $22), a plate of chips and crostinis along with a shrimp ceviche, a savory tuna crudo, and a punchy beef tartare.
For mains, we tried lobster mac and cheese, served with cavatappi pasta; the corkscrew design carries loads of sharp and white cheddar cheeses. Chunks of Maine lobster are mixed in, and the dish is topped with seasoned breadcrumbs, giving it a crisp texture.
A must-try is the roasted half chicken with a drizzle of a lemon peppercorn sauce, which sit atop grilled asparagus and whipped corn potatoes. The chicken is certainly flavorful, but perhaps the most adventurous part of this plate is the whipped corn potatoes, a golden pile of soft, pillowy goodness.
“I'm actually not even using butter in that recipe, because it doesn't need it,” says Rogers. “It's so rich and flavorful, and it has a sweetness from the corn because it's fresh.”
For Rogers, this is just the beginning of a new era. He wants to maintain the spot’s eclectic vibe, while experimenting in the art-forward neighborhood and appealing to the fine-dining crowd.
“I like that I'm able to put things on the menu that I wouldn't be able to put on my menu in another suburb,” says Rogers. “But here, customers will say, ‘Hey, let me try that dish.’ I've always tried to have the kindest kitchens possible with people who have always been hospitable and have that atmosphere throughout our restaurants. That's what I'm hoping will continue to happen here.”
Beckley 1115. 1115 N. Beckley Ave (Oak Cliff). Tuesday and Wednesday, 3–9 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.