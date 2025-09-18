 Best Dallas Freebies and Deals for National Cheeseburger Day | Dallas Observer
How to Score Free and Cheap Food Today for National Cheeseburger Day

When are we not craving something greasy and smothered in cheese?
September 18, 2025
Image: NADC burger
The newest smashburger in town is offering a $18 combo deal for National Cheeseburger Day. Courtesy of NADC Burger
Today, one of the greatest creations to be put between two buns is being celebrated by burger joints across Dallas: it's National Cheeseburger Day. Even though in our hearts, every day is a great day for one of the best burgers in Dallas.

There are plenty of places to take advantage of freebies, BOGO deals and discounted cheeseburgers all day. Some of the deals are extended past the official date and run for a full week, or even a month. Delish has a larger list if you need more options.

Make sure you read the fine print, and make sure you're part of rewards programs or have an app downloaded before you make your purchase. These are the best offerings we could find:

The Best Cheeseburger Deals in Dallas

NADC Burger
 2908 McKinney Ave. (Dallas) and 604 Main. St. (Fort Worth)
 From 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, September 18, all NADC Burger locations are serving an $18 combo with their signature burger and tallow fries.


Wayback Burger
 6421 Riverside Dr. (Dallas) and 13075 N. Saginaw Blvd. (Fort Worth)
 Wayback Burgers is serving one-day-only deals that are available in-restaurant, online, or through the Wayback Rewards app. Get $5 classic burgers all day on Thursday, September 18, and $7.99 Cheeeesy Combos through October.


DQ
Multiple Locations
 Dairy Queen is offering a free Double Original Cheeseburger Stackburger with any app or online order of $1 or more between Monday, Sept. 15 and Friday, Sept. 19, for all DQ rewards members.


Whataburger
Multiple Locations
 Order a No. 5 bacon and cheese, and get a free fry or order of onion rings all day.


Smashburger
 Multiple Locations
 Order any single smashburger for $4.99 at all participating Smashburger locations.


Burger King
 Multiple Locations
 Order through the Burger King app, and score a free cheeseburger with a purchase of at least $1.


Buffalo Wild Wings
 Multiple Locations
 All Blazin' rewards members get buy one, get one free burgers all day long.


Mooyah
Multiple Locations
 This Texas-based chain is offering its loyalty members a free cheeseburger with an in-app purchase of a burger on Sept. 18. Say that ten times fast.


Portillo's
Multiple Locations
 Perks members get 50% off cheeseburgers or hamburgers starting Thursday, September 18, through Sunday, September 21.


Sonic
Multiple Locations
 Score buy-one-get-one-free Double Smasher burgers when you order through the Sonic app.


McDonalds
Multiple Locations
 McDoubles are only $0.50 on Thursday, Sept. 18 when you purchase through the app. 
Image: Aaren Prody
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Instagram
Image: Some Salad and Go Stores Closing This Friday

Openings & Closings

Some Salad and Go Stores Closing This Friday

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
