How to Score Free and Cheap Food Today for National Cheeseburger Day

There are plenty of places to take advantage of freebies, BOGO deals and discounted cheeseburgers all day. Some of the deals are extended past the official date and run for a full week, or even a month. Delish has a larger list if you need more options.
Make sure you read the fine print, and make sure you're part of rewards programs or have an app downloaded before you make your purchase. These are the best offerings we could find:
The Best Cheeseburger Deals in Dallas
NADC Burger
2908 McKinney Ave. (Dallas) and 604 Main. St. (Fort Worth)
From 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, September 18, all NADC Burger locations are serving an $18 combo with their signature burger and tallow fries.
Wayback Burger
6421 Riverside Dr. (Dallas) and 13075 N. Saginaw Blvd. (Fort Worth)
Wayback Burgers is serving one-day-only deals that are available in-restaurant, online, or through the Wayback Rewards app. Get $5 classic burgers all day on Thursday, September 18, and $7.99 Cheeeesy Combos through October.
DQ
Multiple Locations
Dairy Queen is offering a free Double Original Cheeseburger Stackburger with any app or online order of $1 or more between Monday, Sept. 15 and Friday, Sept. 19, for all DQ rewards members.
Whataburger
Multiple Locations
Order a No. 5 bacon and cheese, and get a free fry or order of onion rings all day.
Smashburger
Multiple Locations
Order any single smashburger for $4.99 at all participating Smashburger locations.
Burger King
Multiple Locations
Order through the Burger King app, and score a free cheeseburger with a purchase of at least $1.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Multiple Locations
All Blazin' rewards members get buy one, get one free burgers all day long.
Mooyah
Multiple Locations
This Texas-based chain is offering its loyalty members a free cheeseburger with an in-app purchase of a burger on Sept. 18. Say that ten times fast.
Portillo's
Multiple Locations
Perks members get 50% off cheeseburgers or hamburgers starting Thursday, September 18, through Sunday, September 21.
Sonic
Multiple Locations
Score buy-one-get-one-free Double Smasher burgers when you order through the Sonic app.
McDonalds
Multiple Locations
McDoubles are only $0.50 on Thursday, Sept. 18 when you purchase through the app.