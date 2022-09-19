Best Thai Signature's Vegan Dishes Will Tempt Meat Lovers to Consider a Switch

click to enlarge The delicious vegan curry puffs come three to a plate. You'll want more. Anisha Holla

Curry fried rice

Drunken noodles with soy "duck"

Best Thai Signature, which opened in Addison in 2008 with a mission to provide “delicious home-cooked Thai cuisine” to North Texas, has found a particular stronghold among Dallas’ growing vegan population. There’s a reason why.Best Thai Signature boasts a completely vegan menu in addition to its traditional one. We tested it out, and the vegan fare tastes just as good (maybe better) than the original.Start your meal with an order of vegan Thai curry puffs ($5.99). The popular appetizer plate comes with three flaky puff pastries stuffed generously with curried potatoes and vegetables. Dip them in a cool cucumber sauce before taking a bite. The buttered pastry flakes when bitten into, giving way to soft filling underneath. It's unfortunate that the dish comes only three to a plate. We guarantee you’ll wish there were more.Try the sesame tofu ($10.99) for a main dish. Firm pieces of tofu come battered and deep-fried and are tossed in a house-made sesame sauce with toasted sesame seeds. Served on a bed of broccoli, the dish is a shockingly good homage to the traditional sesame chicken. Other familiar menu items here include the drunken noodles ($12.99), the pad Thai ($12.99) and curry fried rice ($12.99). Try them vegan-ified with plant-based chicken, duck, beef or a combination of all of the above. All meat substitutes here are made of soy-based protein and come marinated in different house spices. It’s any vegan meat-lovers dream.Once done eating, cool down your palate with a creamy Thai tea or a taro boba slush. Best Thai Signature sells Asian-inspired drinks, prepared in the locally owned Boba shop next door. And if you’re craving something still sweeter, try a sampling of Best Thai’s dessert menu. Whether it’s the banana-filled pastry or the fried ice cream that piques your interest, Best Thai Signature has both vegan and non-vegan options to satisfy sugar cravings.One insider piece of advice: portions here are small for the price, so order more than enough to go around. If you’re like us, you’ll probably eat more than you think.Chef and co-owner Kunya Chaiwasun says that the “passion and talent” of her father are what gave birth to the flourishing restaurant she operates today. You can dine in or take out at either of the locations in Dallas or Addison.