Buc-ee’s Set to Break Ground on Biggest Location to Date

November 7, 2022 4:00AM

Buc-ee's is a roadside beacon for hungry and fuel-deprived travelers.
Texas' most iconic pitstop is breaking ground on its largest location deep in Central Texas on Nov. 16.

Buc-ee’s is not new to the city of Luling. The Caldwell County city is the site of the first Buc-ee’s travel center, which opened in 2003. This new project will expand the original Buc-ee’s to become a 75,000-square-foot mega store, more than seven times larger than the original, which has been added to through projects in 2006 and 2009.

The gas station and convenience store is on Interstate 10, an hour east of San Antonio. The new facility will include a whopping 120 fueling spots to meet the massive demand of Texans on the go.

This expansion will ensure that the largest Buc-ee’s remains in Texas. The company began a trailblazing expansion in 2019 that saw the familiar beaver greeting travelers in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Buc-ee’s is also planning to build in Colorado and Missouri soon.

“As we continue to share the Buc-ee’s experience with the rest of the country, we are grateful for the opportunity to deepen our Lone Star roots and to keep our flagship, and the largest Buc-ee’s ever, in Luling," said Stan Beard, Buc-ee's real estate director.

The groundbreaking event on Nov. 16 will be attended by local politicians, including Luling Mayor CJ Watts, and will mark an important step in the company’s continued growth.

Buc-ee’s sells a treasure trove of fan-favorite snacks including beef jerky, roasted nuts, breakfast tacos, kolaches, barbecue and fudge. If you can’t get down to Luling, don’t despair. There are Buc-ee’s in Melissa, Denton and Fort Worth. 
Jack Moraglia is the Observer's food intern for Fall 2022.
