Bishop Cider Buys Wild Acre and Legal Draft, Brings Grant Wood of Revolver Back

May 25, 2022 4:00AM

Bishop Cider announces big plans for multiple expansions.
Bishop Cider is expanding operations in multiple arenas. According to a press release from May 23, the Dallas-based cidery has acquired Wild Acre Brewing in Fort Worth, Legal Draft Beer Co. in Arlington and has secured several other properties across North Texas.

Bishop Cider was founded in the Bishop Arts District 10 years ago by husband and wife Joel and Laura Malone. Originally a 700-square-foot cider bar, the company has since grown to three brands: TexBev, a co-packer of various drinks, including beer and wine; Cidercade, a bar and arcade with locations in Dallas, Austin, Houston and one in the works in Fort Worth; and Bishop Cider, their cider, which pours through taps and is sold in cans throughout Texas, Oklahoma and select states in the Northeast.

Joel Malone has big plans for Wild Acre. "Rightfully so, Wild Acre has gained a lot of respect in Fort Worth," he said in a written statement. "They have built a very impressive facility, and the beer can hold its own against other local breweries, but I believe there is potential to compete on a larger stage."
By acquiring Wild Acre's facility in Fort Worth, the company is adding 200,000 square feet of warehouse space and 21 acres of land. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of May. Wild Acre will continue to be produced, but Malone said they will fine-tune some recipes with the help of Grant Wood, who is the original co-founder and brewmaster of Revolver Brewing before it was acquired by Molson Coors in 2016. You've tasted Wood's work if you sipped a Blood and Honey.

Bishop is also expanding their lineup of Cidercades. A new one is opening in Fort Worth just south of downtown, which will be their largest arcade and bar at 25,000 square feet. It's expected to open this summer.
Bishop Cider has also acquired assets of Legal Draft Beer Co., a craft brewery in downtown Arlington that shuttered earlier this year. Bishop will use the facility's equipment to expand production capabilities. Per the release, "Bishop did not assume their liabilities and will not market beer bearing the Legal Draft brand."

The large brewery and outdoor space will be the home of their seventh Cidercade and is expected to open by the end of 2022. For those keeping an arcade map, this space is just half a mile from another bar and arcade, FreePlay.

Finally, Bishop will relocate and "drastically expand" their Cidercade location in Dallas but plans to remain at the current spot until the new site is ready. The new facility will be 79,000 square feet, 10-times larger than the original and will have games and "activities that aren't offered anywhere else in Texas."

No opening date is set yet. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
