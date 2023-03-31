 Bits and Bites Pairs Dallas Chefs with Culinary Students for Dallas College Fundraiser | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Dallas College Annual Fundraiser, Bits & Bites, to Honor Jim White

March 31, 2023 4:00AM

Bits & Bites is on April 16 at the Dallas Arboretum.
Bits & Bites is on April 16 at the Dallas Arboretum. Dallas College
Prepare for a tasty event as Dallas College hosts Bits & Bites, an annual culinary and hospitality program fundraiser. The celebration takes place at the Dallas Arboretum’s A Tasteful Place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

The food and wine fundraiser pairs 30 local chefs with Dallas College culinary students to serve 18,000 plates of food in one night. Chef Jason Blackwell of Chef’s Knife Catering, Jimmy Contreras of Tacos y Vino and Nikky Phinyawatana of Asian Mint are a few of the many culinary alumni and employee partner chefs participating in the event.

So many local chefs go through Dallas College, formerly El Centro, so supporting this event is a great way to show your gratitude for Dallas' vibrant homegrown culinary scene.

This year Bits & Bites will honor the legacy of KRLD Restaurant Show host Jim White and his impact on the culinary community of North Texas. White died on June 4, 2022, while in hospice care following a cancer diagnosis. We did 10 questions with White in 2009, and his presence in the community will be missed. White, who is in the Texas Radio Hall of Fame, created the Celebrity Chef Kitchen at the Texas State Fair and, along with his wife, Vicki, founded the Savor Dallas Food and Wine Festival.

The Dallas College Foundation is fundraising to endow a scholarship named for the Whites. Contributions can be made to the Jim and Vicki Briley-White Scholarship Fund on the Dallas College Foundation page.

Tickets for Bits & Bites start at $85. Ticket packages range from $250 to $2,500. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation