Dallas College Annual Fundraiser, Bits & Bites, to Honor Jim White

Prepare for a tasty event as Dallas College hosts Bits & Bites, an annual culinary and hospitality program fundraiser. The celebration takes place at the Dallas Arboretum’s A Tasteful Place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.
The food and wine fundraiser pairs 30 local chefs with Dallas College culinary students to serve 18,000 plates of food in one night. Chef Jason Blackwell of Chef’s Knife Catering, Jimmy Contreras of Tacos y Vino and Nikky Phinyawatana of Asian Mint are a few of the many culinary alumni and employee partner chefs participating in the event.
So many local chefs go through Dallas College, formerly El Centro, so supporting this event is a great way to show your gratitude for Dallas' vibrant homegrown culinary scene.
This year Bits & Bites will honor the legacy of KRLD Restaurant Show host Jim White and his impact on the culinary community of North Texas. White died on June 4, 2022, while in hospice care following a cancer diagnosis. We did 10 questions with White in 2009, and his presence in the community will be missed. White, who is in the Texas Radio Hall of Fame, created the Celebrity Chef Kitchen at the Texas State Fair and, along with his wife, Vicki, founded the Savor Dallas Food and Wine Festival.
The Dallas College Foundation is fundraising to endow a scholarship named for the Whites. Contributions can be made to the Jim and Vicki Briley-White Scholarship Fund on the Dallas College Foundation page.
Tickets for Bits & Bites start at $85. Ticket packages range from $250 to $2,500.