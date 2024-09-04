First Look: BOCADO Brings Mexican Tapas to Old East Dallas

BOCADO, which occupies the space where Dahlia used to be on Ross Avenue in Old East Dallas, has been serving bites, sounds and drinks since its unveiling in December last year.
The Mexican restaurant is co-owned by Jesus Almazan and Humberto Novoa, who according to the Advocate, want an upscale hacienda-style restaurant frequented by artists. The restaurant gives a little bit of Komodo vibes based on its Instagram account, which includes a photo op with a monkey. We stopped in for the 411.
But inside, there is a lavish bar lined with Clase Azul Tequila Bottles, which retail for about $150 each. The tables are dressed nicely and there's even a speakeasy in the back of the house: maybe for those who are dressed correctly (not us) during a later hour in the evening. Also, every table has a purse rack, and the waiters place your napkin in your lap for you. See? Classy.
Most items on the menu are tapas, so you order in multiple and share with the table. There are soups, salads, cold plates like hamachi Pink Panther, hot options like fuego esquite (a fun play on elote), seafood plates, plates from the grill, tacos, sides and desserts. Plenty of cocktails and wine, too.
For starters, we grabbed the Mazatlan Ceviche ($25) and the Pork Belly Temptation ($18). Also a glass of white wine that the owner recommended. Only bottles are advertised on the menu, but you can get wine by the glass.
What we ordered had some refreshing elements (avocado, cabbage, radish, morita sauce and red onion), but we weren't expecting those things to be the focus of the dish. It was actually an arugula salad with a bit of pork belly, and arugula isn't even listed in the item description.
Things turned around when the tacos were dropped off. They were so full of salmon we could barely close them.
Based on some online photos, the Taco Capricho (pastor and chorizo with a cheese crust) and Arrlon (beef filet and sirloin) looked better for more reasonable prices, $16 and $17, respectively. Even so, they've got stiff competition with some gas station tacos down the road.
Sevice was spectacular. Our water glasses never saw the halfway line, finished plates were cleared immediately and they even offered to plate our appetizers for us. We stopped in with no reservations or invitation, so it was a surprise to us when the owner came to our table, recommended many drinks and dishes and checked on us multiple times throughout the night. In addition, we had multiple servers throughout the night tending to us. The service was bordering helicopter mom, but we do appreciate that not once did we need to flag anyone down.
In our Teva sandals and all.
BOCADO, 3300 Ross Ave. Wednesday – Thursday, 5–11 p.m.; Friday, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.