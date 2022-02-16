Support Us

BreadEx Brings Local Delivery of Fresh-Baked Worldly Bread

February 16, 2022 4:00AM

Pistachio rose babka loaf
Move over DoorDash and UberEats, there's a new delivery service in town. Except instead of fast food or groceries, BreadEx delivers internationally inspired bread right to your door with their subscription-based bread service.

The minority woman-owned business started as a charity fundraiser called me “BreadforAll” during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. After the concept took off and Uma Iyer, founder and CEO, was left with more orders than she could make, she decided to revamp, creating BreadEx with a more worldly focus.

“There is nobody offering a service that combines culture, breads and the convenience of home delivery. Bread is a basic food in all world cultures and a staple in almost every home. We are passionate about bringing the tremendous diversity of artisan breads right to our customers' breakfast table,” Iyer says. “We want to complement and diversify the bread buying experience for our customers.”
Levant breads
Through the BreadEx World subscription, customers will receive a loaf of bread every Saturday from different countries and regions. The selection changes monthly, and each delivery includes information about the origin of the bread, recipes and serving ideas. Customers can also choose BreadEx Essentials, which delivers fresh and varied artisan loaves every Wednesday.

“We are passionate about bread and getting it in the hands of customers while it is still truly fresh from the oven. All of our breads are baked with care the night before delivery,” head baker at BreadEx Neil  Tigner said. “I’ve personally enjoyed the creative process of exploring and tweaking hundreds of recipes from around the world before shortlisting the ones we are going to offer to our customers.”

All of the bread is made locally at a kitchen in Carrollton, where bakers are cooking up pistachio rose babka, flaounes loaf, focaccia and more.

Sign up by March 1 to get the first delivery on March 5 for BreadEx World or March 9 for BreadEx Essential.
