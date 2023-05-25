The Dolly Llama Brings Waffles and Ice Cream to Plano

The Dolly Llama Waffle Master is opening its second Texas location in Plano, bringing another dessert shop to the Dallas area. The grand opening will be on Saturday, May 27, and the first 100 guests will receive free branded swag. The store will also run raffles all day with store gift cards as prizes.
The Dolly Llama is an innovative dessert shop known for over-the-top waffle and ice cream concoctions. The franchisees of the latest location are a husband and wife duo, Trenton and Joy Judson, who also own the first Dallas-area Dolly Llama location (2817 Howell St.).
This location at 8400 Preston Road was selected in part because of the planned Universal Studios theme park, which is soon to be constructed in the area.
Dolly Llama offers two waffle styles: the OG Liege waffle and a bubble waffle. The Liege is a traditional Belgian style, and the bubble is a popular Hong Kong street food that uses a special batter to produce a unique crispy and custard-like texture.
Dolly Llama also offers signature shakes that match the innovative energy of their unique waffles.
You can also build your own concoction or just get a scoop of ice cream.
The Dolly Llama plans to open two more locations within the next few years in Fort Worth and Arlington.
The Dolly Llama, 8400 Preston Road, No. 150, Plano. Sunday – Thursday, noon – 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon – midnight.