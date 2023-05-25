 Bubble Waffles and Ice Cream Arrives via The Dolly Llama in Plano | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

The Dolly Llama Brings Waffles and Ice Cream to Plano

May 25, 2023 8:00AM

The Dolly Llama offers both Belgian and Hong Kong-style bubble waffles.
The Dolly Llama offers both Belgian and Hong Kong-style bubble waffles. Dolly Llama
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master is opening its second Texas location in Plano, bringing another dessert shop to the Dallas area. The grand opening will be on Saturday, May 27, and the first 100 guests will receive free branded swag. The store will also run raffles all day with store gift cards as prizes.

The Dolly Llama is an innovative dessert shop known for over-the-top waffle and ice cream concoctions. The franchisees of the latest location are a husband and wife duo, Trenton and Joy Judson, who also own the first Dallas-area Dolly Llama location (2817 Howell St.).

This location at 8400 Preston Road was selected in part because of the planned Universal Studios theme park, which is soon to be constructed in the area.

Dolly Llama offers two waffle styles: the OG Liege waffle and a bubble waffle. The Liege is a traditional Belgian style, and the bubble is a popular Hong Kong street food that uses a special batter to produce a unique crispy and custard-like texture.
click to enlarge
You can get a whole box of waffles too.
Dolly Llama
Dolly Llama has four signature flavors: Dolly’s Dream, with either waffle base topped with ultimate Cookie Monster ice cream, fresh strawberries, brownies and Nutella; Sugar N Spice, which contains horchata ice cream, Speculoos cookies, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and caramel sauce; Llama Gone Nuts, a vanilla ice cream with bananas, almonds and peanut butter sauce; and Party Animal, with salted caramel ice cream, Kinder chocolate bar bites, Circus Animal cookies and chocolate sauce.

Dolly Llama also offers signature shakes that match the innovative energy of their unique waffles. 

You can also build your own concoction or just get a scoop of ice cream.

The Dolly Llama plans to open two more locations within the next few years in Fort Worth and Arlington.

The Dolly Llama, 8400 Preston Road, No. 150, Plano. Sunday – Thursday, noon – 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon – midnight.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation