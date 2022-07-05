Support Us

Dessert

The Dolly Llama Makes its Super Sweet, Cookie-Monster Crazy Dallas Debut

July 5, 2022 4:00AM

The Llama Gone Nuts bubble waffle cone.
The Llama Gone Nuts bubble waffle cone. Anisha Holla
Yet again, Dallas has a new dessert shop. This one has a spirit animal: an actual llama named Dolly who lives in the South of France. But you'll also find the essence of the Cookie Monster here too.

The Dolly Llama, located on Howell Street in Uptown, may sound like a petting zoo, but here you'll only find a picture of a llama and the scent of freshly baked waffles. A large menu on the wall of the entrance can be a bit intimidating for the uninitiated, but if you're a big fan of blue teeth or super sweet treats, you'll want to invest a few minutes figuring it out.
A tax bracket-like menu of ice cream, waffles and shakes. Anisha Holla
A tax bracket-like menu of ice cream, waffles and shakes.
Anisha Holla
The Dolly Llama’s menu is broken down into two sections, starting with express waffles ($7), which are perhaps an ideal choice if you're on-the-go; a palm-sized liege waffle is finished off with toppings from banana slices to strawberry to cookie crumble.

Of course, the menu goes beyond basic waffles. Ice creams are also a popular treat here, ranging from your standard vanilla to more exotic ones like the ube or banana pudding. The dessert shop is known best for its Cookie Monster ice cream, which is the same color as the fluffy Sesame Street Muppet and has large chunks of Oreo and cookie dough.
click to enlarge ANISHA HOLLA
Anisha Holla
For a whale-sized dose of sugar, try one of Dolly Llama’s signature bubble waffles, a lighter waffle based on a popular Hong Kong street food. These are served warm with a scoop of ice cream and other toppings ranging from creamy to crunchy to soft.

The Dolly Llama also sells its “OG Liege Waffles,” which are slightly crispier and tougher to the bite than the bubble counterparts. Both types of waffles offer a variety of toppings and a create-your-own option. As the website puts it, Dolly Llama offers an “interactive environment” for all ages.

If you’re having trouble deciding, try the best-selling Dolly Dream Waffle ($11), which comes with a perfectly round scoop of cookie monster ice cream topped with strawberry slices, brownie pieces and a Nutella drizzle. The signature blue ice cream will stain anything and everything, from lips to teeth to clothing.

If you’re just craving an old-fashioned milkshake or scoop of ice cream, The Dolly Llama has you covered. For $11 per shake and $5 per scoop, the shop offers well sized portions, which can be further customized with toppings and drizzles.

While prices are at the higher end of those types of a dessert shops, bring a couple of people along with you; portions are made to share.

Dolly Llama, 2817 Howell St., Suite 210 (Uptown), 12 - 10 p.m. Sunday - Thursday; 12 p.m. - 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
