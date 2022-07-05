The Dolly Llama Makes its Super Sweet, Cookie-Monster Crazy Dallas Debut

Yet again, Dallas has a new dessert shop. This one has a spirit animal: an actual llama named Dolly who lives in the South of France. But you'll also find the essence of the Cookie Monster here too.
The Dolly Llama, located on Howell Street in Uptown, may sound like a petting zoo, but here you'll only find a picture of a llama and the scent of freshly baked waffles. A large menu on the wall of the entrance can be a bit intimidating for the uninitiated, but if you're a big fan of blue teeth or super sweet treats, you'll want to invest a few minutes figuring it out.
Of course, the menu goes beyond basic waffles. Ice creams are also a popular treat here, ranging from your standard vanilla to more exotic ones like the ube or banana pudding. The dessert shop is known best for its Cookie Monster ice cream, which is the same color as the fluffy Sesame Street Muppet and has large chunks of Oreo and cookie dough.
The Dolly Llama also sells its “OG Liege Waffles,” which are slightly crispier and tougher to the bite than the bubble counterparts. Both types of waffles offer a variety of toppings and a create-your-own option. As the website puts it, Dolly Llama offers an “interactive environment” for all ages.
If you’re having trouble deciding, try the best-selling Dolly Dream Waffle ($11), which comes with a perfectly round scoop of cookie monster ice cream topped with strawberry slices, brownie pieces and a Nutella drizzle. The signature blue ice cream will stain anything and everything, from lips to teeth to clothing.
If you’re just craving an old-fashioned milkshake or scoop of ice cream, The Dolly Llama has you covered. For $11 per shake and $5 per scoop, the shop offers well sized portions, which can be further customized with toppings and drizzles.
While prices are at the higher end of those types of a dessert shops, bring a couple of people along with you; portions are made to share.
Dolly Llama, 2817 Howell St., Suite 210 (Uptown), 12 - 10 p.m. Sunday - Thursday; 12 p.m. - 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.