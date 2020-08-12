 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Chilled to Go: Burger House's Fries and Milkshakes Live Up to Early Memories
Taylor Adams

Chilled to Go: Burger House’s Fries and Milkshakes Live Up to Early Memories

Taylor Adams | August 12, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

It’s a lousy feeling when something you loved as a kid turns out to be terrible or mediocre at best when you experience it as an adult.

But there’s nothing like that to worry about with Jack’s fries and an ice-cold milkshake.

The perfectly seasoned french fries from Burger House were wonderful when we were kids, and they still hold up today. And we're not saying only that they taste good on an adult's palate: They hold up well in year 2020 when we're getting all things to go and getting acquainted with soggy fries. These are not those; they're crisp and wonderfully seasoned.

Fries at Burger House come wrapped in paper and sit on a paper boat. I remove the latter two and shake the fries in the bag for even salt distribution. It's worth the effort.EXPAND
Fries at Burger House come wrapped in paper and sit on a paper boat. I remove the latter two and shake the fries in the bag for even salt distribution. It's worth the effort.
Taylor Adams

Sometimes, it’s tempting to go through the drive-thru of the East Dallas location just to get them. But then the person over the intercom — quite possibly a Woodrow Wilson High School student — sincerely asks, “Is that all?”

While your go-to order should probably be the hot dog with mustard and onion, those salted fries will pair fine with something sweet. Go for the Oreo shake.

The folks at Burger House aren’t messing around with their malts and shakes (which I guess is why they list them as “Real Malts & Shakes”). There are no imposters here, just ice cream spun with chunks of Oreo cookie.

It's one of the best milkshakes you can get in the area.EXPAND
It's one of the best milkshakes you can get in the area.
Taylor Adams

It’s thick enough for a spoon — don’t be embarrassed to ask for one. Otherwise, you can feel like you’re really working for it. Or, you can enjoy your fries on the ride home and let the shake hang out and loosen a bit.

Either way, it’s thick, sweet, perfectly easy for takeout — and cold. As I write this, the forecast is showing sun — just the sun emoji, no cloud — and highs of 100 or 102. The fact that this is ice cream through a straw makes it better than anything else you’re having this day.

And no, no one needs to have a milkshake every day. But a once-a-summer stop in the drive-thru for this specific cup? Why not?

Burger House, 6248 E. Mockingbird Lane (East Dallas). Open for drive-thru 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

