Butter Boards: TikTok Craze Pits Butter Fanatics Against Charcuterie Traditionalists

The trend is taking over TikTok, where the hashtag #ButterBoard already has over 167 million views. The craze seems to have been started by Justine Doiron, who says of butter boards in a Sept. 15 TikTok, “I want to make them the next charcuterie board.”
But not everyone agrees with Doiron’s goal. Nicolle Laviolette, owner of ConVino Boards, which specializes in cheese boards, knows a thing or two about charcuterie boards. In her Sept. 29 review of the butter board trend, she claims, “Butter boards will never replace the charcuterie board. Cheese, charcuterie: iconic duo. Butter, on a board? No.” Still, Laviolette’s hesitance has not stopped her from exploring the new trend by creating a fall-inspired butter board.
Adapt or die. Butter boards can be savory, sweet and anything in between. It is a blank canvas that home chefs are painting all over with toppings like fruit, honey, salted meats, roasted vegetables and even lobster and shrimp. Sam Schnur of The Naughty Fok created a butter board topped with fresh figs, flake salt, goat cheese, fig jam, strawberries, honey, red pepper flakes, cinnamon and crushed walnuts.
Food blogger Hajar Larbah of Moribyan crafted a honey garlic butter board combining butter with olive oil, garlic, honey, red pepper flakes, parmesan, chopped parsley and chili powder. For those weary of leaving dairy out on the counter, you will be pleased to know that Benjamin Chapman from the Department of Agricultural and Human Sciences at North Carolina State University, told The New York Times that butter can sit at room temperature for four hours without issue.
It's best to let your butter soften naturally rather than putting it in the microwave, which can separate the fat and milk solids. Patience. Or drop a stick in a glass of warm water with the wrapper still on. It works.
When placing toppings, don’t spread them universally over the butter. You want guests to find pockets of flavor from different sections of the butter, like a scavenger hunt for foodies.
Use a knife to spread the butter mixture onto your toasted bread. You don’t want to leave any bread soldiers behind on the board.
Lastly, be creative. It’s a butter board, not a final exam.