Butter Boards: TikTok Craze Pits Butter Fanatics Against Charcuterie Traditionalists

October 4, 2022 4:00AM

Did we do it right? Lauren Drewes Daniels
Charcuterie boards have recently taken a back seat to their newer, flashier little sibling: the butter board. A butter board is just what it sounds like: a board smothered with butter and other toppings, served with toasted pieces of bread.

The trend is taking over TikTok, where the hashtag #ButterBoard already has over 167 million views. The craze seems to have been started by Justine Doiron, who says of butter boards in a Sept. 15 TikTok, “I want to make them the next charcuterie board.”
@justine_snacks

I like this one idk I’m in a silly goofy butter mood

♬ original sound - speed songs
But not everyone agrees with Doiron’s goal. Nicolle Laviolette, owner of ConVino Boards, which specializes in cheese boards, knows a thing or two about charcuterie boards. In her Sept. 29 review of the butter board trend, she claims, “Butter boards will never replace the charcuterie board. Cheese, charcuterie: iconic duo. Butter, on a board? No.” Still, Laviolette’s hesitance has not stopped her from exploring the new trend by creating a fall-inspired butter board.

Adapt or die. Butter boards can be savory, sweet and anything in between. It is a blank canvas that home chefs are painting all over with toppings like fruit, honey, salted meats, roasted vegetables and even lobster and shrimp. Sam Schnur of The Naughty Fok created a butter board topped with fresh figs, flake salt, goat cheese, fig jam, strawberries, honey, red pepper flakes, cinnamon and crushed walnuts.
@samischnur Butter board is my new fvaorite thing. Idea by @Justine Doiron !! #fyp #butterboard #foryou #tiktokfood #viral ♬ Chill Day - LAKEY INSPIRED
Food blogger Hajar Larbah of Moribyan crafted a honey garlic butter board combining butter with olive oil, garlic, honey, red pepper flakes, parmesan, chopped parsley and chili powder. For those weary of leaving dairy out on the counter, you will be pleased to know that Benjamin Chapman from the Department of Agricultural and Human Sciences at North Carolina State University, told The New York Times that butter can sit at room temperature for four hours without issue. If you want to try the trend for yourself, here are some tips to keep in mind:

It's best to let your butter soften naturally rather than putting it in the microwave, which can separate the fat and milk solids. Patience. Or drop a stick in a glass of warm water with the wrapper still on. It works.

When placing toppings, don’t spread them universally over the butter. You want guests to find pockets of flavor from different sections of the butter, like a scavenger hunt for foodies.

Use a knife to spread the butter mixture onto your toasted bread. You don’t want to leave any bread soldiers behind on the board.

Lastly, be creative. It’s a butter board, not a final exam.
Jack Moraglia is the Observer's food intern for Fall 2022. A master of journalism student at UNT, Jack writes about various topics relating to food and culture. You can likely find him at a craft brewery with a large pretzel and a hazy IPA.
