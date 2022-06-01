A Small Taste of Europe Opens Up in East Dallas

Duro Hospitality, the group responsible for The Charles, Bar Charles and Sister, has opened their newest concept on Greenville Avenue.
Café Duro, which opened on May 23, is a coffee and wine bar that plans to bring a unique personality and a bit of European flair to East Dallas.
This new spot is adjacent to the restaurant Sister, which is a neighborhood-style Italian restaurant. According to a press release, the opening of Café Duro is only a preview of what’s to come in 2022.
As you walk into Café Duro, you can imagine yourself taking a trip to Europe where you can find an Italian-ish walk-up espresso counter, standing bar tops and window seating.
To tie the ambiance together, Duro Hospitality partnered with the interior design firm Sees Design to give the bar its Italian feel. Inspired by Renzo Mongiardino’s design of Giacomo — a famous restaurant in Milan, Italy — Café Duro features Sees Design’s custom wallpaper and classic design elements with a “Duro” twist.
“Like all of our designs and concepts, Café Duro is intended to be a very voyeuristic experience,” principal and partner Corbin See at Sees Design said in a press release.
The menu offers a variety of dishes to enjoy in the cafe or to go from pastries to pasta to pizzetta.
For breakfast, you can order a Mia Nonna sausage kolache or a meatball and jalapeño breakfast polenta cup. In the afternoon, you can enjoy a light lunch with a mortadella muffuletta or a vegan artichoke panini if you follow a plant-based lifestyle. To end your day, you can unwind with a bowl of pasta or a pepperoni and brunt honey pizzetta and wash it down with a glass of wine from their selection.
And of course, in between, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with a pickled blueberry danish, an olive oil coffee cake or one of their other many house-made desserts along with an espresso.
Café Duro, 2804 Greenville Ave. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday - Sunday