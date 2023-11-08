 Campbell's Releases Soup-Infused Chocolates for Thanksgiving. Yum. | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Campbell's Releases Chocolate Truffles Inspired by Thanksgiving Sides

Campbell's and a Memphis-based chocolatier have dropped some soup-infused chocolate truffles just in time for the holidays.
November 8, 2023
Campbell's collaboration with Phillip Ashley Chocolates is inspired by popular Thanksgiving side dishes.
Campbell's collaboration with Phillip Ashley Chocolates is inspired by popular Thanksgiving side dishes. Courtesy of Campbell's
Share this:
Ahead of this Thanksgiving season, Campbell Soup Company has announced a collaboration with chocolatier Phillip Ashley Chocolates on a collection of truffle chocolates inspired by Thanksgiving sides.

The Holiday Sides Collection includes six different flavors: Green Bean Casserole, Jalapeno Cheddar Mac and Cheese, Baked Corn Casserole, Hot Honey Sweet Potatoes, Everything Bagel Mashed Potatoes and Apple, Fennel and Herb Stuffing. All of these flavors will be infused with Campbell’s soups corresponding to the Thanksgiving recipe they’d likely be used in.

And, yes, you read that correctly. These are all flavors of chocolate truffles.

The team behind this collaboration is aware of the raised eyebrows it may provoke and embraces the reaction. Memphis-based chef Phillip Ashley Rix is known for his eclectic luxury chocolates. Previous collections include savory, comfort food-inspired flavors ranging from collards and cornbread to fried chicken. This unusual holiday collection appears to be a natural extension of a proven formula.

The Holiday Sides Truffle Collection is on sale now — priced to move at $35 — and the boxes are expected to begin shipping Nov. 20.

click to enlarge
The Holiday Sides Collection is a collaboration with luxury chocolatier Phillip Ashley.
Courtesy of Campbell's

State of the Sides

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of Campbell’s second annual State of the Sides report, a survey in which 5,000 Americans were asked about their Thanksgiving recipes and traditions.

According to the report, 67% of those surveyed said they preferred sides to entrees at Thanksgiving, and 66% said sides were their way of expressing cultural heritage. Half of those surveyed even said that they would be content with only sides on their plate. (In addition to yielding desirable results for Campbell’s, this report is a huge deal for turkeys.)
click to enlarge state of sides campbell's map
The State of the Sides graphic shows the most popular sides in each state.
Courtesy of Campbell's
The results of the report are reflected in the Holiday Sides Collection, as all of the most popular side dishes from across the country are represented. For what it’s worth, the state-by-state breakdown indicates that Texans might be more inclined to go for the mashed potato flavor. Of course, it all depends on how Texans feel about pairing mashed potatoes with chocolate.

Campbell’s is counting on the devotion to side dishes reflected in this report as well as its brand affiliation with Thanksgiving to drum up enthusiasm for the collaboration. The flavors are all inspired by recipes that commonly use Campbell’s products, and the packaging even resembles a Campbell’s soup can.

Fans of luxury chocolate or anyone whose interest is piqued by these sweet and savory combos can purchase the Holiday Sides Collection for $35 per box on PhillipAshleyChocolates.com while supplies last.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley is the staff arts, culture and food writer for the Dallas Observer. She is best known for a viral TikTok video in which she declares Billy Crystal a fashion icon. For more personal information, write to her mother.
Contact: Carly May Gravley

Trending

Victorious Texas Rangers Are Wined and Dined at Al Biernat's

Sports

Victorious Texas Rangers Are Wined and Dined at Al Biernat's

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Singer and Yellowstone Actor Ryan Bingham in Dallas on Wednesday with New Bourbon

Food & Drink News

Singer and Yellowstone Actor Ryan Bingham in Dallas on Wednesday with New Bourbon

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Strangeways Fights for its Right to Stay Open

Openings and Closings

Strangeways Fights for its Right to Stay Open

By Doyle Rader
Restaurant Opening and Closings at The Star District and Frisco

Food & Drink News

Restaurant Opening and Closings at The Star District and Frisco

By Amelie Baquero
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation