Campbell's Releases Chocolate Truffles Inspired by Thanksgiving Sides

The Holiday Sides Collection includes six different flavors: Green Bean Casserole, Jalapeno Cheddar Mac and Cheese, Baked Corn Casserole, Hot Honey Sweet Potatoes, Everything Bagel Mashed Potatoes and Apple, Fennel and Herb Stuffing. All of these flavors will be infused with Campbell’s soups corresponding to the Thanksgiving recipe they’d likely be used in.
And, yes, you read that correctly. These are all flavors of chocolate truffles.
The team behind this collaboration is aware of the raised eyebrows it may provoke and embraces the reaction. Memphis-based chef Phillip Ashley Rix is known for his eclectic luxury chocolates. Previous collections include savory, comfort food-inspired flavors ranging from collards and cornbread to fried chicken. This unusual holiday collection appears to be a natural extension of a proven formula.
The Holiday Sides Truffle Collection is on sale now — priced to move at $35 — and the boxes are expected to begin shipping Nov. 20.
State of the Sides
This announcement comes on the heels of the release of Campbell’s second annual State of the Sides report, a survey in which 5,000 Americans were asked about their Thanksgiving recipes and traditions.
According to the report, 67% of those surveyed said they preferred sides to entrees at Thanksgiving, and 66% said sides were their way of expressing cultural heritage. Half of those surveyed even said that they would be content with only sides on their plate. (In addition to yielding desirable results for Campbell’s, this report is a huge deal for turkeys.)
Campbell’s is counting on the devotion to side dishes reflected in this report as well as its brand affiliation with Thanksgiving to drum up enthusiasm for the collaboration. The flavors are all inspired by recipes that commonly use Campbell’s products, and the packaging even resembles a Campbell’s soup can.
Fans of luxury chocolate or anyone whose interest is piqued by these sweet and savory combos can purchase the Holiday Sides Collection for $35 per box on PhillipAshleyChocolates.com while supplies last.