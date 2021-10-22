Support Us

Casablanca, a New Bar and 'Singeasy,' Is Open in Bishop Arts

October 22, 2021 4:00AM

Courtesy of Casablanca
Exxir Hospitality, the company that brought Paradiso, Mermaid, Botanist and more to Bishop Arts, this week opened its newest restaurant concept, Casablanca.

It sits behind Tejas right in the heart of Bishop Arts. With a bohemian-dressed terrace and elegant details like custom tiles and unique pouf seating, this new concept is a dream. Casablanca takes diners on a tour of the Silk Road with a globally inspired menu of shared plates curated by Paradiso’s executive chef Nick Hurry.

Hurry’s menu offers items like pork and plum dumplings, chilled sesame noodles and falafel. The bar and lounge’s cocktail menu was created by Iluggy Recinos, beverage director of Tejas, Paradiso, Mermaid and Botanist.
click to enlarge Open seating area inside Casablanca - COURTESY OF CASABLANCA
Open seating area inside Casablanca
Courtesy of Casablanca
While there are many cocktails to love, Love at Midnight, Illuggy’s take on a frozen pina colada, is a must-try. The bar even has sake juice boxes for those looking for a chai-infused treat.

And if the beautiful scenery, internationally inspired eats and cocktail treats aren’t enough, Casablanca features a “sing-easy,” a hidden karaoke bar with private karaoke lounges and a rum-spiked Moroccan tea service.

Casablanca, 200 N. Bishop Ave, No. 113, Wednesday - Sunday, 5 p.m. - 12 a.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday. 
Alyssa High is a food intern for the Dallas Observer working toward her master's degree at UNT. Alyssa writes about fun restaurants and good eats. She also has attempted to go vegan three times and failed.

