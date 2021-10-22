Casablanca, a New Bar and 'Singeasy,' Is Open in Bishop Arts

It sits behind Tejas right in the heart of Bishop Arts. With a bohemian-dressed terrace and elegant details like custom tiles and unique pouf seating, this new concept is a dream. Casablanca takes diners on a tour of the Silk Road with a globally inspired menu of shared plates curated by Paradiso’s executive chef Nick Hurry.
Hurry’s menu offers items like pork and plum dumplings, chilled sesame noodles and falafel. The bar and lounge’s cocktail menu was created by Iluggy Recinos, beverage director of Tejas, Paradiso, Mermaid and Botanist.
And if the beautiful scenery, internationally inspired eats and cocktail treats aren’t enough, Casablanca features a “sing-easy,” a hidden karaoke bar with private karaoke lounges and a rum-spiked Moroccan tea service.
Casablanca, 200 N. Bishop Ave, No. 113, Wednesday - Sunday, 5 p.m. - 12 a.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.