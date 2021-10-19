Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Cheba Hut to Open in Denton Early Next Year and More in Dallas

October 19, 2021 4:00AM

The Acapulco Gold sub
The Acapulco Gold sub Alex Gonzalez
Arizona’s favorite marijuana-themed sandwich joint is bringing more locations to Dallas-Fort Worth next year. After a successful launch in Deep Ellum last year, Cheba Hut is opening a fifth Texas spot in Denton early next year.

The Denton location is the first in a three-unit deal signed by 25-year-old entrepreneur Bhavik Bhakta in partnership with his father.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch Cheba Hut in Denton,” Bhakta said. “We are confident that the concept will resonate, and we are thrilled to be able to bring high-quality sammies and delicious munchies to our community.”
click to enlarge They may have an audience in Denton. - CHEBA HUT
They may have an audience in Denton.
Cheba Hut
Though the second and third locations aren’t confirmed yet, Bhakta is targeting North Dallas for his second location.

Cheba Hut is a “toasted” sub concept (pun intended) with more than 30 signature sub sandwiches and a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads, munchies and local beers. Though there is no THC in any of Cheba Hut’s products, the theme is present in every decoration and product.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


These stoney sandwiches come in three sizes: nut, pinner and blunt. Drinks also fit the theme, with cocktails like Hash Can, a twist on the Long Island iced tea with Red Bull, the Hot Box and The Dirty Hippie.

Frequent flyers earn rewards and add to their “stash” on every purchase and by playing Cheba Hut’s own version of Flappy Bird and “burn” discounts and exclusive perks.

Earlier this year Alex Gonzalez sampled the goods in Deep Ellum:
"One of their signature sandwiches is the White Widow, which contains grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon, provolone and Cheba Hut’s signature ranch dressing ($8.59 when ordered as the pinner). Equally as satisfying is the Acapulco Gold, comprising grilled chicken breast, barbecue sauce and Swiss cheese ($8.59 when ordered as the pinner).

These sandwiches are heavy on the meat and soaked in the sauce. While they don’t actually have weed in them, they will satisfy your munchies, assuming you’ve been drinking (or smoking) throughout the night.

Obviously, these sandwiches are not light, nor are they meant to be healthy. Most of the “blunt” sizes have more than 1,000 calories. But they're hot and crispy, and you get your money’s worth."
We'll keep you posted on the Dallas spots as we get more information. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alyssa High is a food intern for the Dallas Observer working toward her master's degree at UNT. Alyssa writes about fun restaurants and good eats. She also has attempted to go vegan three times and failed.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation