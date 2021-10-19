Cheba Hut to Open in Denton Early Next Year and More in Dallas

The Denton location is the first in a three-unit deal signed by 25-year-old entrepreneur Bhavik Bhakta in partnership with his father.
“We couldn’t be more excited to launch Cheba Hut in Denton,” Bhakta said. “We are confident that the concept will resonate, and we are thrilled to be able to bring high-quality sammies and delicious munchies to our community.”
Cheba Hut is a “toasted” sub concept (pun intended) with more than 30 signature sub sandwiches and a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads, munchies and local beers. Though there is no THC in any of Cheba Hut’s products, the theme is present in every decoration and product.
These stoney sandwiches come in three sizes: nut, pinner and blunt. Drinks also fit the theme, with cocktails like Hash Can, a twist on the Long Island iced tea with Red Bull, the Hot Box and The Dirty Hippie.
Frequent flyers earn rewards and add to their “stash” on every purchase and by playing Cheba Hut’s own version of Flappy Bird and “burn” discounts and exclusive perks.
Earlier this year Alex Gonzalez sampled the goods in Deep Ellum:
"One of their signature sandwiches is the White Widow, which contains grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon, provolone and Cheba Hut’s signature ranch dressing ($8.59 when ordered as the pinner). Equally as satisfying is the Acapulco Gold, comprising grilled chicken breast, barbecue sauce and Swiss cheese ($8.59 when ordered as the pinner).We'll keep you posted on the Dallas spots as we get more information.
These sandwiches are heavy on the meat and soaked in the sauce. While they don’t actually have weed in them, they will satisfy your munchies, assuming you’ve been drinking (or smoking) throughout the night.
Obviously, these sandwiches are not light, nor are they meant to be healthy. Most of the “blunt” sizes have more than 1,000 calories. But they're hot and crispy, and you get your money’s worth."