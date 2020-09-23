First Look: Stoner-Themed Cheba Hut Sandwich Joint Opens in Deep Ellum

This year has been enough to make anyone want to take up toking. But even if you’re not a fan of the green herb, a new sandwich joint is lighting up Deep Ellum.

Originally from Tempe, Arizona, Cheba Hut offers a supply of marijuana-themed sandwiches and cocktails. The Deep Ellum location marks the second in Texas, with the first in Austin.

The Miss Parker cocktail. Alex Gonzalez

Inside Cheba Hut, walls are bedecked with local art. Hip hop and ambient electronic music bumps throughout the small, comfortable space. The dining room is set up with tables, chairs and booths. The lighting is neither too bright nor too dim, so on the off chance that you were to show up at the shop stoned, it wouldn’t disturb you.

Guests place their orders at the counter or at the bar, where you can try some interestingly named beverages. But don’t expect your order to be fulfilled within the course of five minutes. As the sign at the counter says, “quality takes time.”

Notable beverage choices include the Hash Can, a Long Island iced tea with your choice of Red Bull flavors ($9) and the Miss Parker, a sweet mix of blackberry moonshine and lemon juice ($8). The shelves are stocked with several Texas brands, including Deep Eddy vodka and beers from Deep Ellum Brewing Co. and Lakewood Brewing Co.

Sandwiches come in three sizes — the 4-inch “nug,” the 8-inch “pinner” and the 12-inch “blunt.”

EXPAND The Acapulco Gold sub. Alex Gonzalez

One of their signature sandwiches is the White Widow, which contains grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon, provolone and Cheba Hut’s signature ranch dressing ($8.59 when ordered as the pinner). Equally as satisfying is the Acapulco Gold, comprising grilled chicken breast, barbecue sauce and Swiss cheese ($8.59 when ordered as the pinner).

These sandwiches are heavy on the meat and soaked in the sauce. While they don’t actually have weed in them, they will satisfy your munchies, assuming you’ve been drinking (or smoking) throughout the night.

Mexican mule. Alex Gonzalez

Obviously, these sandwiches are not light, nor are they meant to be healthy. Most of the “blunt” sizes have more than 1,000 calories. But they're hot and crispy, and you get your money’s worth.

It’ll be a long time before we can attend a show in Deep Ellum or hop across our favorite bars (unless you’re a COVID-denying anti-masker, then by all means, please feel free to gather in large groups in Deep Ellum) but Cheba Hut will make for some delicious late-night munchies after an event. You don’t have to be a stoner to enjoy Cheba Hut.

Cheba Hut, 2808 Main St. (Deep Ellum). Open 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.