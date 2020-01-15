 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Chef David GilbertEXPAND
Chef David Gilbert
Kevin Marple

Chef David Gilbert To Bring ‘A Modern Approach’ to ‘Traditional Texas Dishes’ in New Downtown Spot

Taylor Adams | January 15, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden will open in downtown Dallas this spring, with chef David Gilbert at the head of the kitchen as executive chef.

“We’re really taking a modern approach to a lot of traditional Texas dishes,” he says, noting that flavors come from all areas of Texas, dipping into Louisiana, too.

Jaxon is going into the Discovery District — that new redeveloped area around AT&T downtown. It’ll have 34 beers on tap, 4,400 square feet of interior dining space and a 10,000-square-foot patio. (From that large spot, you’ll be able to see the 104-foot-tall media wall, which plans to show movies, sports and curated digital art.)

Related Stories

So, about the food. The release sent Tuesday says “Texas fare,” but with green chili-brisket mac and cheese balls and smoked chicken pot pie pozole, it feels quite Southwest, which is perfectly fine.

Rendering of an angle of the Discovery District and facade of JAXONEXPAND
Rendering of an angle of the Discovery District and facade of JAXON
courtesy the Hospitality Alliance

“I certainly hope for people to come in and experience some of their favorite dishes and familiar dishes, just approached in a more unique and whimsical way … by the presentation and by the way in they’re delivered,” the chef says.

As for what that means:

“For example, we’re going to have chicken-fried steak bites instead of the traditional, double, thick-breaded chicken-fried steak, so we’re taking a lighter take,” he says.

Whether that’s really “whimsical” will have to be verified when Jaxon opens. But hey, the CBD gets another place that’s open later, serving food and beer, and that’s not a bad thing, especially when it’s coming from a James Beard-nominated chef.

Gilbert started his work in the industry at Michelin-starred Vermeer in Amsterdam. He’s served as the executive chef of the Beverly Hilton’s landmark restaurant and Stephan Pyles’ Sustenio in San Antonio.

Jaxon, 311 S. Akard St. (downtown). 10:30 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday. 214-838-1422. Planned to open in March.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >