Chef David Gilbert To Bring ‘A Modern Approach’ to ‘Traditional Texas Dishes’ in New Downtown Spot

Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden will open in downtown Dallas this spring, with chef David Gilbert at the head of the kitchen as executive chef.

“We’re really taking a modern approach to a lot of traditional Texas dishes,” he says, noting that flavors come from all areas of Texas, dipping into Louisiana, too.

Jaxon is going into the Discovery District — that new redeveloped area around AT&T downtown. It’ll have 34 beers on tap, 4,400 square feet of interior dining space and a 10,000-square-foot patio. (From that large spot, you’ll be able to see the 104-foot-tall media wall, which plans to show movies, sports and curated digital art.)

So, about the food. The release sent Tuesday says “Texas fare,” but with green chili-brisket mac and cheese balls and smoked chicken pot pie pozole, it feels quite Southwest, which is perfectly fine.

EXPAND Rendering of an angle of the Discovery District and facade of JAXON courtesy the Hospitality Alliance

“I certainly hope for people to come in and experience some of their favorite dishes and familiar dishes, just approached in a more unique and whimsical way … by the presentation and by the way in they’re delivered,” the chef says.

As for what that means:

“For example, we’re going to have chicken-fried steak bites instead of the traditional, double, thick-breaded chicken-fried steak, so we’re taking a lighter take,” he says.

Whether that’s really “whimsical” will have to be verified when Jaxon opens. But hey, the CBD gets another place that’s open later, serving food and beer, and that’s not a bad thing, especially when it’s coming from a James Beard-nominated chef.

Gilbert started his work in the industry at Michelin-starred Vermeer in Amsterdam. He’s served as the executive chef of the Beverly Hilton’s landmark restaurant and Stephan Pyles’ Sustenio in San Antonio.

Jaxon, 311 S. Akard St. (downtown). 10:30 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday. 214-838-1422. Planned to open in March.