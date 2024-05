Churn and Bake's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Flavors Are So Good

click to enlarge The marquee lights on Churn and Bake's sign are a welcome sight on any night. Danielle Beller

Plano’s Churn and Bake has released limited edition flavors for the month of May to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. We named in “ best ice cream ” in our Best of Dallas issue last year, so it’s no surprise that the four flavors we sampled recently were top notch.We tried the peach oolong tea, Szechuan peppercorn swirl, gochujang caramel cookie and Korean sweet corn flavors, and they were all so good that picking a favorite was difficult.We opted for one scoop each of the gochujang caramel cookie and Korean sweet corn in the same cup, which turned out to be a match made in heaven. The heat from the gochujang comes through and sneaks up on you a little, but it isn’t too much at all. It’s caramel up front with heat on the back end and plenty of chewy, caramel-laden pieces of cookie throughout.The Korean sweet corn flavor is a little more difficult to describe, because it definitely tastes like corn. While that might sound odd in a dessert, don’t let that put you off, because it really works. It’s nutty and amazing, and we’re sad it’s a limited-time offering.The peach oolong flavor was tea-forward and tasted similar to what we’d describe as an elevated gummy peach ring. The Szechuan peppercorn swirl has ribbons of black sesame paste throughout, which really came through, along with the peppercorns.Here's the full list of flavors:They’ll be available until the end of May for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and we recommend stopping by to try one, two, three or (unabashadly) even four — like we couldn’t help but do — before they’re gone.