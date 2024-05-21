Churn and Bake's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Flavors Are So Good

We tried the peach oolong tea, Szechuan peppercorn swirl, gochujang caramel cookie and Korean sweet corn flavors, and they were all so good that picking a favorite was difficult.
We opted for one scoop each of the gochujang caramel cookie and Korean sweet corn in the same cup, which turned out to be a match made in heaven. The heat from the gochujang comes through and sneaks up on you a little, but it isn’t too much at all. It’s caramel up front with heat on the back end and plenty of chewy, caramel-laden pieces of cookie throughout.
The peach oolong flavor was tea-forward and tasted similar to what we’d describe as an elevated gummy peach ring. The Szechuan peppercorn swirl has ribbons of black sesame paste throughout, which really came through, along with the peppercorns.
Here's the full list of flavors:
- Peach oolong tea
- Gochujang caramel cookie
- Melona honeydew
- Korean sweet corn
- Taro milk tea
- Szechuan peppercorn swirl