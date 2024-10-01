 Cinnaholic Offers BOGO For National Cinnamon Roll Day | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Cinnaholic Offers BOGO for National Cinnamon Roll Day

We love made-up holidays. Especially when they involve over-the-top cinnamon rolls.
October 1, 2024
National Cinnamon Roll Day is Oct. 4. Now you know.
National Cinnamon Roll Day is Oct. 4. Now you know. Cinnaholics
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Cinnaholics is a gourmet cinnamon roll bakery that offers over-the-top, vegan and plant-based treats. We're not saying it's healthy, but we did hear the word plant.

All sugars are beet-based, the and marshmallows are gelatin-free. Other ingredients are dairy- and lactose-free, and products are flavored with fruit and spices and use only plant-derived oils. Cinnaholics got its start on ABC's Shark Tank, which is some odd measure of success.

So, all this is to say, it sounds healthy and like the American dream come true.

This Friday, Oct. 4, stop by any of their locations for a buy one, get one offer on any of their signature rolls. A regular Old Skool Roll is just a bun with icing and starts at $5.99. They've just loaded the shelves with fall flavors like (of course) a pumpkin spice roll and an apple cobbler roll. They've also added pumpkin bread to the menu.

A few regular signature rolls include The Cookie Monster: a classic roll topped with cream cheese frosting, chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce.

The Very Berry is loaded with cake batter frosting, fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberry jam and powdered sugar.

The Shake, Rattle and Roll has peanut butter frosting, peanut butter cups, fresh bananas and pretzels.

The national chain has nine locations around North Texas. Only one BOGO offer per guest, and the deal lasts all day on Friday, Oct. 4

Cinnabon is also partaking in National Cinnamon Roll Day festivities with $1 MiniBons from 3 to 6 p.m. Hey, Cinnabon, it's not National Cinnamon Roll happy hour. (Although we'd still buy it and eat it.)
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Swanky New Italian Steakhouse, Speakeasy and Market To Open in Lakewood

Openings & Closings

Swanky New Italian Steakhouse, Speakeasy and Market To Open in Lakewood

By Aaren Prody
Opening Day With the Fletchers: the State Fair's Iconic Corny Dog Family in Action

State Fair of Texas

Opening Day With the Fletchers: the State Fair's Iconic Corny Dog Family in Action

By Doyle Rader
San Martín Bakery &amp; Restaurant Opens Lovely New Location in Addison

Food & Drink News

San Martín Bakery & Restaurant Opens Lovely New Location in Addison

By Hank Vaughn
Addison's Taste of Chicago To Close Soon, Hopes To Relocate

Openings & Closings

Addison's Taste of Chicago To Close Soon, Hopes To Relocate

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation