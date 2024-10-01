Cinnaholic Offers BOGO for National Cinnamon Roll Day

Cinnaholics is a gourmet cinnamon roll bakery that offers over-the-top, vegan and plant-based treats. We're not saying it's healthy, but we did hear the word plant.
All sugars are beet-based, the and marshmallows are gelatin-free. Other ingredients are dairy- and lactose-free, and products are flavored with fruit and spices and use only plant-derived oils. Cinnaholics got its start on ABC's Shark Tank, which is some odd measure of success.
So, all this is to say, it sounds healthy and like the American dream come true.
This Friday, Oct. 4, stop by any of their locations for a buy one, get one offer on any of their signature rolls. A regular Old Skool Roll is just a bun with icing and starts at $5.99. They've just loaded the shelves with fall flavors like (of course) a pumpkin spice roll and an apple cobbler roll. They've also added pumpkin bread to the menu.
A few regular signature rolls include The Cookie Monster: a classic roll topped with cream cheese frosting, chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce.
The Very Berry is loaded with cake batter frosting, fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberry jam and powdered sugar.
The Shake, Rattle and Roll has peanut butter frosting, peanut butter cups, fresh bananas and pretzels.
The national chain has nine locations around North Texas. Only one BOGO offer per guest, and the deal lasts all day on Friday, Oct. 4
Cinnabon is also partaking in National Cinnamon Roll Day festivities with $1 MiniBons from 3 to 6 p.m. Hey, Cinnabon, it's not National Cinnamon Roll happy hour. (Although we'd still buy it and eat it.)