Collective Coffee Cultivates Community and Connection in Downtown McKinney

Downtown McKinney has more than 120 small, locally owned shops, businesses, restaurants and art galleries. A constant stream of ideas is being brought to life among the worn brick facades. The latest to join the downtown roster is Collective Coffee.
The family-owned coffee shop sits next to the Barons Creek Vineyard on the eastern edge of downtown. Trio Tim Cook, Alyssa Cook and Patrick McCarthy wanted to create a space where people felt like they belonged, no matter their background, beliefs or what season of life they were in.
Inside is congruent with the rest of downtown McKinney’s aesthetic — urban and lofty. A wide variety of seating caters to those who are there to work at the custom wood bar or to catch up with a friend on the couches. Generously spaced tables and chairs offer plenty of wiggle room and privacy for whatever your drop-in calls for.
From the first sip, you know this is a place for serious coffee aficionados. The baristas do an impressive job of adding unique flavor combinations without losing the integrity of the coffee. And the drinks aren’t too sweet, either. If you take a no-frills approach to your caffeine fix, they have drip or cold brew options that can be ordered with the typical lineup of milk options, including heavy cream and breve, and alternatives for $1 more. There are also a few grab-and-go drink options like Topo Chico, sodas, chocolate milk and juice.
A glass case at the left side of the counter holds the latest creations from A Generous Portion, a local McKinney baker. With our coffee, we tried both the Swedish Cardamom Bun and an Apple Butter Twist, but we’ll definitely be back for the lemon scone and pumpkin chocolate chip scone.
Both of our pastries were home runs, but the Swedish Cardamom Bun was especially memorable. Each was served warm, with a straight-from-the-oven energy and a rich and buttery flavor, but not too sweet.
Collective Coffee, 301 W. Louisiana St, McKinney. Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1–5 p.m.