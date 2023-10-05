 Collective Coffee Adds Community Space and Caffeine To Downtown McKinney | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

Collective Coffee Cultivates Community and Connection in Downtown McKinney

McKinney has a new caffeine buzz.
October 5, 2023
The Coffee Collective is a new coffee shop, pastry bar and community gathering spot in downtown McKinney
The Coffee Collective is a new coffee shop, pastry bar and community gathering spot in downtown McKinney Aaren Prody
Share this:
Downtown McKinney has more than 120 small, locally owned shops, businesses, restaurants and art galleries. A constant stream of ideas is being brought to life among the worn brick facades. The latest to join the downtown roster is Collective Coffee.

The family-owned coffee shop sits next to the Barons Creek Vineyard on the eastern edge of downtown. Trio Tim Cook, Alyssa Cook and Patrick McCarthy wanted to create a space where people felt like they belonged, no matter their background, beliefs or what season of life they were in.
click to enlarge
The coffee beans are from Edison Coffee Co. in Lewisville.
Aaren Prody

Inside is congruent with the rest of downtown McKinney’s aesthetic — urban and lofty. A wide variety of seating caters to those who are there to work at the custom wood bar or to catch up with a friend on the couches. Generously spaced tables and chairs offer plenty of wiggle room and privacy for whatever your drop-in calls for.

click to enlarge
There's plenty of space to work or sip coffee in the spacious shop.
Aaren Prody
Beans roasted at Lewisville’s Edison Coffee Co. serve as the base for the signature drinks and other offerings. The four specialty drinks are named after the crossroads of Mckinney's downtown square: The Tennessee, with honey, vanilla and cinnamon; The Virginia, with lavender and honey; The Louisiana, made with dark chocolate and cinnamon; and The Kentucky, which we ordered, with toasted caramel and pink Himalayan sea salt.

From the first sip, you know this is a place for serious coffee aficionados. The baristas do an impressive job of adding unique flavor combinations without losing the integrity of the coffee. And the drinks aren’t too sweet, either. If you take a no-frills approach to your caffeine fix, they have drip or cold brew options that can be ordered with the typical lineup of milk options, including heavy cream and breve, and alternatives for $1 more. There are also a few grab-and-go drink options like Topo Chico, sodas, chocolate milk and juice.
click to enlarge Swedish Cardamom Bun and an Apple Butter Twist
Pastries, like the Swedish Cardamom Bun and and Apple Butter Twist, are from a local bakery, A Generous Portion.
Aaren Prody

A glass case at the left side of the counter holds the latest creations from A Generous Portion, a local McKinney baker. With our coffee, we tried both the Swedish Cardamom Bun and an Apple Butter Twist, but we’ll definitely be back for the lemon scone and pumpkin chocolate chip scone.

Both of our pastries were home runs, but the Swedish Cardamom Bun was especially memorable. Each was served warm, with a straight-from-the-oven energy and a rich and buttery flavor, but not too sweet.

Collective Coffee, 301 W. Louisiana St, McKinney.  Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1–5 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

An Inside Look at Perry's Pork Chop Friday

Food & Drink News

An Inside Look at Perry's Pork Chop Friday

By Brady Cole
The 20 Best Patios in Dallas

Lists

The 20 Best Patios in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Viral Sensation Les BBQ Sandwiches To Open Oxtail Shack in Dallas

Food & Drink News

Viral Sensation Les BBQ Sandwiches To Open Oxtail Shack in Dallas

By Desiree Gutierrez
3 Bites: Slutty Vegan's Cheesy Heaux, Cowboy Chow and TJ's Closes in Oak Lawn

Food & Drink News

3 Bites: Slutty Vegan's Cheesy Heaux, Cowboy Chow and TJ's Closes in Oak Lawn

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation