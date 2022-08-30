Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

El Portal Café Is a Colombian Restaurant and Bakery Hiding Out in Far North Dallas

August 30, 2022 4:00AM

El Portal Café is a Colombian restaurant and bakery in Farthest North Dallas that succeeds in bringing just a little bit of Bogota to DFW.
El Portal Café is a Colombian restaurant and bakery in Farthest North Dallas that succeeds in bringing just a little bit of Bogota to DFW. Hank Vaughn
El Portal Café in farthest North Dallas wants to be your gateway, as its name implies, to authentic Colombian fare. Along with a small bakery, there's a restaurant serving up such Colombian classics as bandeja paisa (a platter full of rice, beans, pork, fried egg and plantain, and grilled skirt steak, “The dish that made Paisa famous,” which should be a marketing slogan if it’s not already). El Portal also has sweet and savory baked goods such as almojábanas (little cuajada cheese and corn flour nuggets).

During the pandemic, the Observer included the bakery in one of the “Good To Go” articles, but El Portal should also be experienced for the savory dishes that its website claims will “…taste like abuelita’s cooking.” We never had an abuelita, but we’re confident that nonnas and grammas by any other name would feel proud to put their familial stamp of approval on El Portal’s food.

We went for lunch one Tuesday afternoon, and the place was surprisingly and happily packed. We took advantage of the special of the day, ajiaco, which is a traditional soup from Bogota that arrived in a good-sized bowl chock full of tender shredded chicken breast in an extremely flavorful, rich broth. It included three types of potatoes as well as a piece of corn cob; it was very reminiscent of caldo de pollo, but with a richer and more full-bodied base. The dish was served with a side plate of rice, lettuce, house-made salad dressing and crema. It was a wonderful eating experience for a rainy afternoon and was less than $11 to boot.
click to enlarge
Ajiaco — shredded chicken breast soup cooked with three different potato types, served with rice, salad, dressing, and cream.
Hank Vaughn
Our second lunch entrée was ropa vieja: a large plate of shredded beef, fried plantains, rice, beans and avocado that was under $15 and maybe too much food for lunch. Fortunately, we were up for the challenge. The beef was tender and juicy and full of flavor without being spicy.
click to enlarge
Ropa vieja: a large plate of shredded beef, fried plantains, rice, beans and avocado
Hank Vaughn
Other options include perros calientes (Colombian-style hot dogs), tamales (though there were none that day), chuleta apanada (fried breaded pork) and various soups such as mondango (tripe). Among the beverage choices are bottled soft drinks like pony malta, agua de panela (brown sugar tea) and fruit juices.

We thought about trying some side dishes such as arepa or empanadas, but instead decided to raid the bakery, ordering one of everything to take home with us. We ended up with several bags of almojábanas, milhojas (mille-feuille with caramel,) alfajores (Colombian cookies,) guava- and caramel-filled empanadas, and a few other goodies.
click to enlarge
El Portal has several Colombian baked goods available such as almojábanas, alfajores, pandebonos, and guava and caramel filled empanadas.
Hank Vaughn
El Portal Café’s website's mission statement proclaims that “you’ll be screaming ‘buen provecho!’, and we were. Abuelitas, nonnas and grandmothers everywhere would be proud.

2810 E. Trinity Mills Road, Carrollton; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday; closed Sunday
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation