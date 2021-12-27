Comedy Duo to Open Restaurant Called TK's in Addison on New Year's Eve

click to enlarge Comedians T.K. Matteson and Kara Kimbrough are opening a new restaurant and that's no joke. TK's

Husband-and-wife comedians T.K. Matteson and Kara Kimbrough are bringing a new kind of comedy club to Dallas this New Year’s Eve.TK's is opening in the space that used to be Public School 972 in Addison. This restaurant, bar and comedy club will go beyond the typical comedy experience of a “stuffy club, a two-drink minimum and barely any food in sight” with a restaurant, bar and an underground 1930s-style "speakeasy" for private dining.Despite both being from Texas, Matteson and Kimbrough met while pursuing their comedy dreams in Hollywood. They booked shows at the Hollywood Improv and Ice House in Pasadena but have returned to create an intimate showroom for stand-up comics and other acts.The restaurant, which is a separate space, will be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. The adjoining bar has a large outdoor patio on Prestonwood pond. Kimbrough developed the menu herself.“Kara and I have a passion for great comedy, incredible food, and personalized customer service, all delivered with a winning sense of humor,” says Matteson. “This is the culmination of everything we love, and we can’t wait to serve up our favorite dishes and jokes with the neighborhood.”TK’s will host its grand opening on New Year’s Eve with a special three-course dinner and comedy shows featuring Matteson, Kimbrough and Todd Rex at 8 or 10 p.m. There will also be a DJ and midnight Champagne toast. The pre-fixe dinner will include dishes such as burrata crostini, cabernet-braised short rib, butternut squash ravioli and crème brûlée. Call 945-800-7668 for reservations.If you’re booked for New Year’s Eve, the duo is also hosting a pajama brunch on New Year’s Day when guests can load up on carbs and bacon and listen to live music. Guests who show up in pajamas will receive a free mimosa.