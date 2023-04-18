 Frozen Old Fashioneds and a Killer Sandwiches at CraftWay Kitchen in Plano | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

CraftWay Kitchen in Plano: Slightly Elevated, Affordable Dining

April 18, 2023 5:00AM

An American, cheddar and provolone grilled cheese on Texas toast with roasted tomato soup and a side of steak fries.
An American, cheddar and provolone grilled cheese on Texas toast with roasted tomato soup and a side of steak fries. Hank Vaughn
Taking up residence in Plano where Ziziki’s lived until mid-2019 is CraftWay Kitchen, a concept described by co-owner Mike Hutchinson as “American food that is elevated a little bit” — casual, affordable fine dining that would encourage multiple visits.

To that end, higher-quality ingredients such as sustainable Verlasso salmon, sushi-grade tuna and Angel’s Envy bourbon are offered on the menu for brunch on the weekends and lunch and dinner during the week. We were shopping for a new spatula at Sur La Table anyway, so we decided to see just how affordable and fine the dining really is at CraftWay.
click to enlarge
A frozen old fashioned hit the spot, along with a bonfire, consisting of Irish whiskey, mezcal and a smoked ice cube.
Hank Vaughn
The craft cocktails are all $12 each, which ticks the affordable box for sure. There is also a $20 flight of Angel's Envy bourbon, Angel's Envy rye and CraftWay Select, but we went with a frozen old fashioned (because who wouldn’t?) mixed with Angel’s Envy bourbon and house bitters, and a bonfire, composed of Teeling Irish whiskey, Ilegal Mezcal and a Bordeaux cherry over a smoked ice cube. The drinks came incredibly fast, and the frozen ‘fashioned was especially good.
click to enlarge
Panko-crusted, flash-fried asparagus with perhaps a bit too much lemon caper aioli.
Hank Vaughn
For a starter we were drawn to the flash-fried asparagus, panko-crusted with lemon caper aioli. The flash-fry procedure must really be a flash because it arrived at our table in less than five minutes. Four spears were cooked perfectly al dente, but perhaps with a bit too much aioli for our tastes, but to each his own. This set us back $11. Affordable? Perhaps. But the dish seemed to be more like an $8 side dish. Now that would have been affordable. But let’s not quibble.

We both got sandwiches for our mains, though other entrées include Lake Superior whitefish (a welcomed rare find in North Texas), grilled Verlasso salmon, five spice baby back ribs, Cajun shrimp pasta, and a couple of steaks. All of these ranged from $18 to $38, which we concede is affordable.

The grilled cheese, created with American, cheddar and provolone cheese, grilled in Texas toast, cost us $14. It came with a cup of roasted tomato soup and steak fries. Nothing beats a good grilled cheese, oozing with a rich and creamy perfectly melted interior on buttery toasted bread, and this did not disappoint. The soup did not blow us away but was just a supporting actor anyway, playing a bit part in the presentation of the dish. Make room for the star.
click to enlarge
Pastrami Reuben: house-smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, Gruyère cheese, Russian dressing on rye.
Hank Vaughn
Our second selection was the pastrami Reuben, which is made with house-smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, Gruyère cheese and Russian dressing on rye bread. It was a lot of meat and sliced rather thickly, so a little of that went a long way. It was flavorful if a bit salty, but perhaps we are spoiled by the likes of Katz’s Deli when it comes to house-made pastrami. Still, we appreciate the effort and freshness evident by producing it in-house. We substituted a wedge salad for the fries with this sandwich, at no additional cost, and this was the perfect complement to the meat fest.
click to enlarge
Thai chili Brussels sprouts, flavorful and affordable at $6.
Hank Vaughn
Our shared side was an order of Thai chili Brussels sprouts at a very affordable $6. These were tender, (not too) sweet and savory, perfectly seasoned. It was a nice little additional bite that we finished quickly.

We had high hopes for perusing the dessert menu, but it was not to be this evening. The owners have opened another location in Frisco, so we might visit that location soon for brunch and desserts, assuming we find ourselves up there in search of another kitchen implement. We do need a new melon baller.

5809 Preston Road, No. 578, Plano. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation