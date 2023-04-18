CraftWay Kitchen in Plano: Slightly Elevated, Affordable Dining

Taking up residence in Plano where Ziziki’s lived until mid-2019 is CraftWay Kitchen, a concept described by co-owner Mike Hutchinson as “American food that is elevated a little bit” — casual, affordable fine dining that would encourage multiple visits.
To that end, higher-quality ingredients such as sustainable Verlasso salmon, sushi-grade tuna and Angel’s Envy bourbon are offered on the menu for brunch on the weekends and lunch and dinner during the week. We were shopping for a new spatula at Sur La Table anyway, so we decided to see just how affordable and fine the dining really is at CraftWay.
Ilegal Mezcal and a Bordeaux cherry over a smoked ice cube. The drinks came incredibly fast, and the frozen ‘fashioned was especially good.
We both got sandwiches for our mains, though other entrées include Lake Superior whitefish (a welcomed rare find in North Texas), grilled Verlasso salmon, five spice baby back ribs, Cajun shrimp pasta, and a couple of steaks. All of these ranged from $18 to $38, which we concede is affordable.
The grilled cheese, created with American, cheddar and provolone cheese, grilled in Texas toast, cost us $14. It came with a cup of roasted tomato soup and steak fries. Nothing beats a good grilled cheese, oozing with a rich and creamy perfectly melted interior on buttery toasted bread, and this did not disappoint. The soup did not blow us away but was just a supporting actor anyway, playing a bit part in the presentation of the dish. Make room for the star.
Katz’s Deli when it comes to house-made pastrami. Still, we appreciate the effort and freshness evident by producing it in-house. We substituted a wedge salad for the fries with this sandwich, at no additional cost, and this was the perfect complement to the meat fest.
We had high hopes for perusing the dessert menu, but it was not to be this evening. The owners have opened another location in Frisco, so we might visit that location soon for brunch and desserts, assuming we find ourselves up there in search of another kitchen implement. We do need a new melon baller.
5809 Preston Road, No. 578, Plano. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.