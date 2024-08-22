 3 Texas Cities Among Best for Solo dining. Where Does Dallas Rank? | Dallas Observer
Dallas Named One of the Best Cities for Dining Alone

There's apparently solidarity among Dallasites who like to go out to dinner by themselves. If they even want it, that is.
August 22, 2024
Shinsei in Park Cities is apparently a great place to eat alone.
Shinsei in Park Cities is apparently a great place to eat alone. Chris Wolfgang

In an ironic twist, Dallasites who prefer to go out to dinner by themselves are not alone. Restaurant reservation app OpenTable released a list of the best cities for solo diners and travelers, and Dallas came in at No. 14.

And no, it’s not because we published a guide to dining alone earlier this month, though that certainly could bolster this new reputation. OpenTable and travel app KAYAK pooled their data based on diners' reviews and reservation statistics to come up with 15 American cities and 10 cities abroad where those adventuring on their own might feel slightly less awkward in asking for a table for one.

OpenTable emphasizes that the trend of dining alone is not limited to these cities. According to their research, 65% of Gen Z and millennials plan to dine solo this year while 60% say they already have. The No. 1 cited reason? “Me time.” We can’t say we don’t get it.

OpenTable also took the time to recommend spots for wandering loners based on both customer recommendations and picks from OpenTable’s “on-the-ground experts.” Ten Dallas restaurants made the list.

The top pick from customers is Meddlesome Moth, a gastropub in the Design District. It has both a bar where you can meet new people and tables small enough for one customer. Ideal for those looking to be by themselves or do some people-watching.

Shinsei, a Park Cities sushi spot, was OpenTable’s first choice. They don’t go into the reasons for their individual picks, but they tend to check all the same boxes Meddlesome Moth does: a good bar and plenty of small-scale seating.

Oishii, Ocean Prime, 400 Gradi and Republic Texas Tavern are the remaining customer recommendations; Kitchen + Kocktails, Mesero, The Capital Grille and Chamberlain’s round out OpenTable’s picks.

As for additional tips for dining alone, OpenTable and the Observer are mostly on the same page on topics like sitting at the bar to socialize and trying new things. OpenTable, however, places much more emphasis on getting a reservation ahead of time. We wonder why.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
