Best Foodie Finds April 28 - May 4: Willie's Birthday Bash with Good Beer and a Grown-Up Prom

We’re at that sweet spot between Easter and Cinco de Mayo when spring has sprung and relaxation is in order. This weekend we’ve got a prom for grown-ups, a 5K with a hoppy ending, and Star Wars trivia just in time for May the Fourth. Here are 10 foodie events to fill your weekend:
The Pour with Sagamore Spirits
Bourbon & Banter, 1914 Commerce St.
6 to 8 p.m.. Thursday, April 28
Bourbon & Banter is continuing their tasting events series The Pour: An Underground Curated Spirits & Culinary Tasting Experience this week with the collection of Maryland’s Sagamore Spirits, a distillery committed to using the finest Maryland rye. Guests will get a three-course meal from The Statler’s executive chef paired with three larger pours of Sagamore’s finest. Tickets are $100 per person and reservations are required.
“Tour of Spain” Wine Dinner
Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar, 2501 N. Harwood St.
6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 28
Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar is hosting an evening of award-winning wines, a five-course dinner, and education this week all inspired by a tour of Spain. Guests will enjoy dinner with wine pairings while Saint Ann’s chef and a guest speaker take guests through various varietals and flavors chosen specifically to complement each other. Tickets are $185, tax and gratuity included.
4th Annual Beer, Bugs & BBQ Bash
River Ranch Stockyards, 500 N.E. 23rd St. (Fort Worth)
6 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 29
River Ranch Stockyards is soaking in the good weather this weekend with crawfish, chopped beef sandwiches, beans and slaw, live music and more. The event is family-friendly. Children’s tickets are $20 and general admission tickets are $55, which include food, soft drinks, three drink tickets and live music. A portion of the profits will benefit the Brotherhood For The Fallen, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting the families of police officers killed in the line of duty.
Dripping in Floral Spring Drag Show
Rahr & Sons Brewing Co., 701 Galveston Ave. (Fort Worth)
7 p.m. Friday, April 29
Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. is bringing fun to the spring season with the Dripping in Floral Spring Drag Show. Miss Venom 2.0 is hosting the event. Tickets are $25 which gets you into the show, three Rahr & Sons draft beers and a specialty pint glass. Guests are encouraged to bring their $1s for the ladies and have some fun.
Willie Nelson Block Party and The Velvet Hammer 5K
Peticolas, 1301 Pace St.
Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 30
Peticolas is taking over their block in the Design District this weekend. On Friday, Willie Nelson's 89th birthday, they'll have a party that would make Shotgun Willie proud. It starts with a limited edition album release of "Velvet Hammer" by The Hammer Band, who will go on stage at 7 p.m. After that, they'll have a Willie Nelson costume contest. Head back to Peticolas in the morning for The Velvet Hammer 5K. Registration includes a dry-fit style race shirt, finisher medal, and three brews from Peticolas Brewery. Food trucks will be selling food, a live band will be on stage, and the sun will be shining. Tickets are $55.
8th Annual Pup Crawl
Community Beer Co., 3110 Commonwealth Dr. (Downtown)
12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30
This event might be the cutest on the list. Dallas Pets Alive! and Community Beer Co. are teaming up to bring another pup crawl to Dallas. Ticket holders will get a pup crawl T-shirt, four CBC beer tickets, access to live music and pet vendors, activities, food trucks and more. General admission tickets are $35.
The Boho Market at TUPPS Brewery
TUPPS Brewery, 721 Anderson St. (McKinney)
1 to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 30
TUPPS Brewery is bringing The Boho Market to McKinney this weekend. Local makers, artists and small business owners selling handmade, vintage, fair trade and more items will set up in the covered, open-air venue. No tickets are required, and TUPPS brews will be available for purchase.
Prom Redux at Vector Brewing
Vector Brewing, 9850 Walnut Hill Lane (Lake Highlands)
7 p.m. Saturday, April 30
It's prom night for Lake Highlands High School, but why should the kids have all the fun? Grab a date, a corsage and your old prom get-up and head to Vector Brewing for a prom for grown-ups. DJ K-OS will set the mood, a photographer will be on hand for those awkward prom photos, and they’ll have the one thing your prom couldn’t have, at least officially: beer and spiked punch. The event is non-ticketed, and anyone 21 and older is welcomed.
Sunday Funday Patio Party & Crawfish
The Revel, 9305 Preston Road
12 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1
The Revel is taking advantage of the great weather with a crawfish patio party this Sunday. Guests can enjoy games like ring hook, corn hole, darts, cliff hanger, pool tables, pinball and more. With all day happy hour, crawfish and some of The Revel’s birria tacos, this Sunday will be a brunch to remember (or not).
May the Fourth Star Wars Trivia
Martin House Brewing Co., 220 S Sylvania Ave. #209 (Fort Worth)
7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 4
Martin House Brewing Co. is celebrating Star Wars Day right this year with Star Wars Trivia. Questions could cover anything in a galaxy far, far away. The event is for all-ages and each round’s winners will get beer prizes and treats.