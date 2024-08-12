 Dallas Back-to-School Discounts, Specials at Restaurants and Bars | Dallas Observer
Back-To-School Dining Deals for Teachers, Students and Parents

Readin' and writin' and 'rithmetic goes down better with a good meal.
August 12, 2024
Logan's is trying to help parents get through those first few weeks of school.
Logan's is trying to help parents get through those first few weeks of school.

The start of a new school year can be a stressful time for teachers and students. With that in mind, we’re highlighting some of Dallas’ best back-to-school offers for educators and their scholars. With teacher and student appreciation of all kinds, there’s something for everyone to enjoy before pencil meets paper this fall.

Snooze A.M. Eatery

Multiple Locations
They get it. They know how ridiculous the supply lists are. When you head over to Snooze A.M. Eatery through Aug. 31 and purchase a full entree, kids eat free. Show this Instagram post to your server to score this deal. It's one free meal per entree, dine-in only, until 9 a.m.

Bar Louie

All Locations
With a valid school ID, all teachers get 10% off food items at Bar Louie, Aug. 12 – Sept. 30. Prices and participation may vary between locations.

Logan's Roadhouse

Multiple Locations
For a limited time, Logan's Roadhouse is reintroducing Wednesday Steak Break. For $12.99 get a 6-ounce mesquite-grilled sirloin, two sides and a drink. That's a solid deal for the midweek slump.

Pizza Inn

All Locations
Head to Pizza Inn for a free pizza for the little ones, making a family night out a wee bit cheaper. Available now through Aug. 18, if you purchase two or more adult buffets, you get two coupons for free kids’ buffets good for a future visit. So, Mom and Dad, go and enjoy some pizza, then take the kids at a later date and they’ll eat for free.

Sonic

Multiple Locations
Sonic is a public school staff favorite. From Aug. 19 through Sept. 1, teachers, faculty and staff who are part of the SONIC Teachers' Circle program can get a few free menu items through the Sonic App. Offers include a free large drink with any purchase, a free cheeseburger (with any purchase) and $1.29 onion rings.

Hat Creek Burger Company

Multiple Locations
Hat Creek Burger Company has announced a new happy hour for all ages. From 2 to 5 p.m. throughout August, adults can sip on $2 beer and wine, while the kiddos can slurp down $2 slushies. This is a perfect after-school treat for teachers and students for a good price.

Miznon

2639 Main St.
Summer is awesome and school sucks (most of the time). Miznon understands that, so August 13–16 they’re offering a free chicken, steak or falafel pita to all children under the age of 12 with the purchase of any adult pita. Miznon opened its doors in Deep Ellum in the summer of 2023 offering a twist on Mediterranean street food. It's one of our favorite new restaurants and if you haven't gone yet, this is a great excuse.

Whataburger

All locations
Your kids want Whataburger! Or they probably do, so Whataburger is handing out free kid's meals every Tuesday in August with the purchase of any meal. When Tuesday night rolls around and the last thing you want to do is cook, just go grab any Whataburger meal and your stinker eats free.

SUCCESS Space

6050 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound
Educators, whether it be teachers, counselors or administrators grade K–12, can swing by SUCCESS Space in Flower Mound to get a free medium hot or iced coffee, Aug. 12–16. SUCCESS space makes it a point to create a working environment for everyone to thrive, and they understand that teachers are the backbone of our communities. So, there’s no better place for educators to stop and grab their morning cup of coffee.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.

All Locations
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company (GAPCo.) shows its gratitude by offering a 10% discount on all orders to teachers year-round. That’s right, all damn year. So when teachers are burnt out in the classroom and it’s only October, they can swing into GAPCo with a valid teacher ID and receive a 10% discount on any order.

Peanut Butter Jelly Time by Snoop Dogg

Various Retail Locations
This isn't a special, it's just kind of awesome. There is no lunchbox classic quite as iconic as the peanut butter and jelly sandwich, so Snoop Dogg’s latest Dr. Bombay Ice Cream flavor Peanut Butter Jelly Time dips into that nostalgia with a mix of creamy peanut butter and grape sherbet ice cream. If you still haven’t heard of Snoop’s ice cream, it can be found in most major retail stores, including Walmart. So celebrate back to school with a pint of a childhood classic in delicious ice cream form.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
