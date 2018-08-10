Dallas City Council Takes a Small First Step to Repair the City's Broken Food Inspections

On Wednesday, Aug. 8, Dallas City Council passed a new ordinance that will partially address failings in the city’s food inspection system. The ordinance divides food establishments by risk level in an attempt to ease high workloads that are burdening inspectors.

Food service locations, including restaurants, school cafeterias and convenience stores, will now be categorized in three risk levels. Level One denotes “an establishment with no cooking processes of any kind,” the ordinance states. Level Two is an establishment that heats and serves pre-packaged foods or otherwise has minimal kitchen facilities. Restaurants and other establishments that cook food from scratch will fall under Level Three.

Risk Level Three businesses will be inspected every six months, as they have been in the past, while the other two risk levels will see inspector visits less often: once a year for Level Two, and once every two years for Level One. When businesses open, change ownership or undergo major overhauls, the city will visit to determine their risk level.