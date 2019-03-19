25 Years Later, There Are Fewer Doughnuts and More Breakfast Tacos at Dallas Diner

Two breakfast tacos, one with crumbled chorizo and the other with bacon, for six bucks and change.

About eight years ago, it was the gravitational pull of nostalgia that nabbed Dallas resident Eric Largent. He remembers the doughnuts and the chocolate milk on the walk home from soccer practice. Sometimes, his parents picked him up a bag of doughnuts. Food memories, the ones that surface most often, have a way of growing roots from gut to brain. Smells and flavors are time machines. After Largent was married, he brought his kids to introduce them to the Dallas Diner. It had been an old Dunkin’ Donuts location that was reborn as a local diner. At the time, you could still grab glazed doughnuts and cold milk. So Largent offered the then-diner’s owner — he refers to him only as “Mo” — to run the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“I love seeing something that’s been around for so long ... I used to go to the Dixie House in Lakewood, and now it’s gone,” Largent says. “To see someone try to hold onto something and keep it, and keep it in its original spot, well, that’s pretty cool.”

Twenty-five years and a few low-resolution photos of bacon and eggs later, the Dallas Diner has changed. The doughnuts are gone, now replaced by a few muffins and those fun-size boxes of cereal. Breakfast tacos are a focus, if you’re up and foggy-brained before dawn. Flour tortillas are made fast as a plane at takeoff: You’ll find griddled flour tortillas heaped with hard-scrambled eggs, crumbled chorizo (or chopped bacon) salty potatoes and cheese. A too-tiny cup of salsa, made by the fast-chopping kitchen staff, is made in-house.