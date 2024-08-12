All-Star Lineup of Chefs To Appear at Quarter Acre's Drifter Dinners This Fall

In a little less than two years since opening, Quarter Acre has racked up plenty of accolades. For chef Toby Archibald, Quarter Acre presents dinner with a casual elegance, where stuffy formality is eschewed in favor of a come-as-you-are vibe and a witty attitude. In our review, we gushed over bites small and large, and added Quarter Acre to our Top 100 Restaurants last year. We're not alone in our praise: Quarter Acre is one of D Magazine's top 50 restaurants and was named as one of Texas Monthly's best new restaurants in all of Texas.
While introducing his New Zealand-meets-Texas menus to Dallas, Archibald had plenty going on at home, as well. His wife gave birth to their first child in 2022, but their daughter was born nine weeks prematurely and spent seven weeks in Baylor University Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit before the Archibalds could bring her home.
"They became part of your family for seven weeks," Archibald says of the experience. "You would trust you were going home every night and trusting that they were going to take care of your daughter. You weren't allowed to stay at the hospital, and there was literally nothing you could do. It was really stressful."
Archibald knew that with his upcoming restaurant, he wanted to be able to give back to the city, and the time spent in Baylor's NICU with his new extended family reaffirmed his plans.
"I told my wife — I'm literally on the drive home — I said, 'As soon as Quarter Acre is open, as soon as we can get back to the community, I want Baylor NICU to be the first charity we donate to,'" Archibald recalls.
True to Archibald's word, Quarter Acre has announced the Drifter Dinner Series this fall, with proceeds benefitting Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation, Tiniest Texans, which supports families and newborns in the NICU at Baylor
University Medical Center.
For Archibald, the Drifter Series is a chance for him to reconnect with chefs he's worked with over his career, many of whom have gone on to national recognition. Much like the bond formed with the doctors and nurses who took care of his daughter, Archibald sees his fellow chefs as part of his extended family, even as their careers have taken them to different parts of the world (hence, the name Drifter Series).
"One of the big reasons I enjoy this industry so much is the camaraderie," he says. "It's one of the reasons I stayed in this industry when you start second-guessing life choices."
The Drifter Series is stocked with heavy hitters from the culinary world, starting with chef Diego Galicia of Mixtli in San Antonio on Friday, Aug. 16. Dallas' own Matt McCallister takes a turn at Quarter Acre on Sept. 13, followed by chef Gavin Kaysen of Spoon & Stable in Minneapolis on Oct. 11. The series will wrap up with chef Aaron Bludorn of Navy Blue in Houston on Nov. 8. The blend of regional flavors has Archibald excited at the menus they'll come up with. The plan is for the chefs to alternate with Archibald over the eight-course meal.
Tickets for each dinner are limited, with seatings at 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $495 per person, and there's a limit of four tickets per reservation. Archibald is aware that the cost may be off-putting to some, but there's a lot of value packed into each dinner. The meal is all-inclusive, with tax and gratuities included, and Quarter Acre's beverage director is working with the chefs to come up with wines and cocktails that are also included in the price. And part of each ticket sold will go to the Tiniest Texans Foundation.
"On paper you can be like, 'Holy shit, that's expensive,'" Archibald says. "But we are flying these chefs here, we're putting them up in a hotel, we're paying for their food. It's eight courses, and then on top of that, you get beverage and tax and tip are included. Plus we're donating some of it to a really good cause."
When it's put that way, and figuring what it might cost to travel to dine at these restaurants, a ticket starts to sound like a lot for your money. Archibald would like to see the Drifter Series as an annual event at Quarter Acre.
"What I love about all of the guys I asked was they said 'Thank you.' They said, 'Oh, thanks for thinking of me.' That's awesome. Because you work with these people or you meet these people and you connect on a level of professionalism and respect, and I'm a proponent of staying in touch with people," Archibald says.
"I think it's really important and you spend so much time in the trenches with these people and you learn from them and they learn from you. And why let that go just because you don't work together anymore?"
Individual dinner tickets, as well as season passes to all four chefs' tastings, are available now online.