Dallas Food & Wine Alliance to Award $16,000 in Local Grants

The Dallas Food & Wine Alliance, a culinary nonprofit aimed at fostering education, awareness and innovation in the North Texas food and wine community, expanded statewide last year to form the Texas Food & Wine Alliance (TFWA), which will award grants to businesses in Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and Houston.
This year's Dallas funding comes by way of the Dallas Bourbon Club Grant, Tito's Handmade Vodka Entrepreneur Grant and Truffle Masters Grant for Community Heroes. Dallas' TFWA grant judging committee will select winners.
“We’re so thrilled to be able to continue with our grant program despite the setbacks inflicted by the pandemic,” grant chair and alliance president Cathy Cochran-Lewis wrote in a statement. “It’s only through amazing partnerships and the generous and supportive culture in Dallas and North Texas that we’ve been able to raise the funds to award grants this year. These funds will continue to go back into the community through unique and innovative projects.”
Argus Cidery, Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, Blacklands Malt, New Farm Institute at Green Gate Farms, Miche Bread and Snodgrass Farms.
“Being able to support and enable the dreams of so many in our community is truly a heartfelt mission for our organization,” TFWA interim executive director, Gina Burchenal, wrote in a statement. “We are privileged to do this work and are inspired by the many chefs, artisan producers, bartenders, wine- and spirit-makers who have contributed to this remarkable culinary landscape for North Texas. It’s been a challenging year for our non-profit and we’re extremely grateful to our sponsors and partners that have supported us in our mission.”
Applications for these grants open Oct. 1 online on Dallas Food and Wine Alliance's website. To help applicants in the grant process, a virtual statewide information session will be held via Zoom at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7. Prospective applicants can register by emailing [email protected]
The deadline for applications is Oct. 24. All applicants will be notified by Nov. 23, and winners will be announced at a ceremony at Fairmont Austin on Dec. 13.