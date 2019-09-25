This Weekend: Cooking at the Arboretum, Horror and Chocolate, Hidden Gems and More

Steam Theory Brewing Co. pairs its beer with Dallas' best barbecue this Saturday.

Head to the Dallas Arboretum for a free cooking demo focused on tacos and small bites. You’ll get to enjoy the fruits of their labor when the demonstration is done.

What: Chef-tastic Cooking Series: Tacos, Bites and Beats

When: 11 a.m.-midnight Thursday, Sept. 26

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road (White Rock)

Tickets: Free with paid general admission to the Arboretum

***

Dallas’ new horror museum and chocolate bar is opening Friday. Dedicated to horror and occult items, this museum houses obscure and haunted artifacts. After perusing the frights, enjoy chocolate delights at the chocolate bar.

What: Grand Opening Horror Museum and Chocolate Bar

When: 5 p.m.-midnight Friday, Sept. 27

Where: Horror Museum & Chocolate Bar, 3408 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $23

***

Dig into barbecue at some of the best joints in Dallas this Saturday, including the one voted "best barbecue in Dallas" by the pitmasters themselves. Also enjoy beer at Steam Theory Brewing Co. The price includes transportation, water, soft drinks, beer at the brewery, a tour guide and, of course, barbecue samples.

What: Dallas’ Best BBQ and Brewery Tour

When: 10:45 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

Where: Begins at Steam Theory Brewing Company, 340 Singleton Blvd. (the Cedars)

Tickets: $64

***

Discover some of Dallas’ hidden gems, including sculptures, waterfalls and the last home built by one of the country’s most famous architects. Along the way, stop for snacks at “insider” restaurants. Some walking is involved.

What: Hidden Dallas Food and Fun Tour

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

Where: Begins at Cost Plus World Market, 3888 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Tickets: $39



***

Tulum will provide the food and Orin Swift Cellars the wine at a wine dinner Sunday. courtesy Tulum

Tulum chef Nico Sanchez and TJ Frank of Orin Swift Cellars are hosting a five-course dinner and wine pairing this Sunday. This meal will offer classic Tulum flavors and Napa wines from Orin Swift winery.

What: Tulum Private Wine Dinner Featuring Orin Swift

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

Where: 4216 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Tickets: $95 per person. Call 972-677-9747 or email rsvp@thetulumexperience.com to reserve your spot.

***

Join chef Graham Dodds of Mayor's House in Oak Cliff for a pig roast at Taco y Vino. As you eat, enjoy Australian wines courtesy of Nick Stacy of Vinaceous Wines.

What: Swine y Aussie Wine

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

Where: Taco y Vino, 213 W. 8th St. (Bishop Arts)

Tickets: $50 plus tax and gratuity. Email JC@tacoyvinodallas.com to reserve your spot.