Olympics Drinking, Beer Dinners and Mermaids: Foodie Things to Do July 28-31

click to enlarge Tired of the same old dinner date? There's now an option to do it blindfolded. "Tell me another joke." Dining in the Dark

click to enlarge That pool at The Village will be filled with mimosas this Saturday. Lauren Drewes Daniels

This week, you can join in an event that raises the bar crawl to an Olympic sport, eat dinner in the dark, tuck into a steak dinner paired with whiskey, get free guacamole and decide for yourself if mermaids are real. Great food and beer can be the highlight of your week.What: A $4 shot to celebrate the Olympics. Made with Hornitos Plata, pineapple and orange juice, gold Luster Dust and Tabasco for a kick.When: Until the end of the Tokyo Olympics, Aug 8Tickets: None needed.At the Rustic, you can cheer on the USA all day every day with the “Shot for the Gold’. Made with Hornitos Plata, pineapple and orange Juice, gold Luster Dust and a dash of Tabasco sauce, you can shoot or sip it while watching the games.During Happy Hour , daily from 3 to 6 p.m., you can also enjoy frozen drinks and fun food bites for just $5 each. There’s live music on tap on Thursdays through Sundays as well.What: Eat a three-course meal while blindfolded in a candlelit room.When: Seatings at 6 or 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 28Tickets: $80 per person through Fever Dallas The menus are a surprise — that’s part of the experience — but you can choose a vegan meal, steak or seafood. Senses are heightened in the dark and you’ll have a chance to focus on the meal’s taste and smell without any visual cues.The experience will also be offered on Thursday evenings in August.What: A four-course meal including pairings with Heaven’s Door bourbons.When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29Tickets: $99 per person through Resy[https://resy.com/cities/plnt/venues/knife-steakhouse-plano/events/heavens-door-whiskey-dinner-at-knife-plano-2021-07-29]Enjoy a special meal at Chef John Tesar’s Knife Steakhouse with paired spirits for every course. Meal courses include beef tartare, quail and dry-aged ribeye with pairings of straight bourbon, straight rye and a double-barreled bourbon. A welcome cocktail and a dessert cocktail will be served as well as a chocolate whiskey cake for dessert.What: A four-course meal paired with four Oak Highlands beersWhen: 8 p.m. Friday, July 30Tickets: $50 on Eventbrite Two East Dallas favorites are coming together for this fun evening. Count on great food, excellent craft beer and good times.What: Party on the patio with food and beer from Hop & StingWhen: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 30Tickets: $40 on Eventbrite Celebrate summer out on the patio at Hop & Sting Brewery in Grapevine. In addition to beer, the menu includes pesto chicken, barbecue ribs, mini cheeseburgers, watermelon and more.What: An all-day event with beer (of course), live music, mermaids and moreWhen: 11 a,m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 31Tickets: $25 per person on Eventbrite Siren Rock Brewing in Rockwall will celebrate its grand opening with a party to end all parties. Tickets include three beers, and the entertainment schedule is packed. Multiple live music acts include headliner Ryan Berg and the Velvet Ears. Yes, there will be mermaids, as well as aerial acts and fire dancers.What: A bar crawl hosted by Dallasites 101When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31Tickets: $15 on Eventbrite Get wristband-only access to drink specials (not included in cost) at 11 bars decorated to celebrate countries participating in the Olympics. Raise a glass to the Dominican Republic at Deep Ellum Distillery, Germany at Dot’s Hop House, Belize at Tiki Loco and the good ol’ USA at Backyard.An after-party starting at 5 p.m. at Mama Tried will extend the fun into the evening with photo ops, specialty drinks and live music.What: Sip mimosas at eight of The Village 's new shops and eateriesWhen: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31Tickets: Early bird tickets on Eventbrite are $20 for Village residents and $25 for nonresidents and increase by $10 the day of the event.Sip your favorite brunch cocktail at Blythe & Squared Away, Roundhouse Food Hall, Anise Tapas and Wine Bar and five other newly opened shops. Tickets include nine full-size mimosas plus a limited edition champagne glass.All Freebirds World Burrito Texas LocationsWhat: Get free guacamole with any purchase at all 55 Freebirds locations in Texas.When: Regular operating hours Saturday, July 31Tickets: No tickets needed.Free is always good and guacamole is muy bueno. Right now, slow-cooked brisket is available at Freebirds on your burritos, bowls, salads and more for a limited time. We’ll definitely take some free guacamole with that.What: Hillside Tavern is hosting its first-ever beer dinner. 3 Nations Brewing is bringing the beer.When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1Tickets: No tickets, but you’ll need to RSVP to Brooks Anderson via email. Cost is $75 plus tax and tip which includes all food and each paired beer. See Hillside Tavern’s Facebook page for details.To give you an idea, the first course is compressed watermelon and local tomato salad with cucumber, whipped feta, mixed greens, basil, shaved fennel and Cam’s hot honey served alongside Sucker Punch Watermelon Stout. Other food on the menu includes mussels escabeche, a middle-Eastern spiced “taco” made from Tate Farms Beef, smoked prime NY Strip steak and Texas sheetcake. Yum.