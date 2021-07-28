Olympics Drinking, Beer Dinners and Mermaids: Foodie Things to Do July 28-31

Have a Shot for the Gold at The Rustic
3656 Howell St. (Uptown)
What: A $4 shot to celebrate the Olympics. Made with Hornitos Plata, pineapple and orange juice, gold Luster Dust and Tabasco for a kick.
When: Until the end of the Tokyo Olympics, Aug 8
Tickets: None needed.
At the Rustic, you can cheer on the USA all day every day with the “Shot for the Gold’. Made with Hornitos Plata, pineapple and orange Juice, gold Luster Dust and a dash of Tabasco sauce, you can shoot or sip it while watching the games.
During Happy Hour, daily from 3 to 6 p.m., you can also enjoy frozen drinks and fun food bites for just $5 each. There’s live music on tap on Thursdays through Sundays as well.
Dining in the Dark
The Fairmont Dallas, 1717 N Akard St. (Downtown Dallas)
What: Eat a three-course meal while blindfolded in a candlelit room.
When: Seatings at 6 or 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 28
Tickets: $80 per person through Fever Dallas.
The menus are a surprise — that’s part of the experience — but you can choose a vegan meal, steak or seafood. Senses are heightened in the dark and you’ll have a chance to focus on the meal’s taste and smell without any visual cues.
The experience will also be offered on Thursday evenings in August.
Heaven’s Door Dinner at Knife Plano
Knife Steakhouse, 6121 W. Park Blvd. (Plano)
What: A four-course meal including pairings with Heaven’s Door bourbons.
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29
Tickets: $99 per person through Resy[https://resy.com/cities/plnt/venues/knife-steakhouse-plano/events/heavens-door-whiskey-dinner-at-knife-plano-2021-07-29]
Enjoy a special meal at Chef John Tesar’s Knife Steakhouse with paired spirits for every course. Meal courses include beef tartare, quail and dry-aged ribeye with pairings of straight bourbon, straight rye and a double-barreled bourbon. A welcome cocktail and a dessert cocktail will be served as well as a chocolate whiskey cake for dessert.
Cedar & Vine Pop Up Beer Dinner at Oak Highlands Brewery
Oak Highlands Brewery, 10484 Brockwood Road (Lakewood)
What: A four-course meal paired with four Oak Highlands beers
When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 30
Tickets: $50 on Eventbrite
Two East Dallas favorites are coming together for this fun evening. Count on great food, excellent craft beer and good times.
Summer Backyard BBQ at Pinstripes Fort Worth
5001 Trailhead Bend Way (Fort Worth)
What: Party on the patio with food and beer from Hop & Sting
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 30
Tickets: $40 on Eventbrite
Celebrate summer out on the patio at Hop & Sting Brewery in Grapevine. In addition to beer, the menu includes pesto chicken, barbecue ribs, mini cheeseburgers, watermelon and more.
Siren Rock Brewing Grand Opening
Siren Rock Brewing Company, 310 South Goliad Street (Rockwall)
What: An all-day event with beer (of course), live music, mermaids and more
When: 11 a,m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 31
Tickets: $25 per person on Eventbrite
Siren Rock Brewing in Rockwall will celebrate its grand opening with a party to end all parties. Tickets include three beers, and the entertainment schedule is packed. Multiple live music acts include headliner Ryan Berg and the Velvet Ears. Yes, there will be mermaids, as well as aerial acts and fire dancers.
Olympics Bar Crawl in Deep Ellum
2880 Clover St, Dallas (Deep Ellum)
What: A bar crawl hosted by Dallasites 101
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31
Tickets: $15 on Eventbrite
Get wristband-only access to drink specials (not included in cost) at 11 bars decorated to celebrate countries participating in the Olympics. Raise a glass to the Dominican Republic at Deep Ellum Distillery, Germany at Dot’s Hop House, Belize at Tiki Loco and the good ol’ USA at Backyard.
An after-party starting at 5 p.m. at Mama Tried will extend the fun into the evening with photo ops, specialty drinks and live music.
The Village Dallas, 5605 Village Glen Dr. (Upper Greenville)
What: Sip mimosas at eight of The Village's new shops and eateries
When: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31
Tickets: Early bird tickets on Eventbrite are $20 for Village residents and $25 for nonresidents and increase by $10 the day of the event.
Sip your favorite brunch cocktail at Blythe & Squared Away, Roundhouse Food Hall, Anise Tapas and Wine Bar and five other newly opened shops. Tickets include nine full-size mimosas plus a limited edition champagne glass.
Free Guacamole for National Avocado Day at Freebirds World Burrito
All Freebirds World Burrito Texas Locations
What: Get free guacamole with any purchase at all 55 Freebirds locations in Texas.
When: Regular operating hours Saturday, July 31
Tickets: No tickets needed.
Free is always good and guacamole is muy bueno. Right now, slow-cooked brisket is available at Freebirds on your burritos, bowls, salads and more for a limited time. We’ll definitely take some free guacamole with that.
Beer Dinner with 3 Nations Brewing at Hillside Tavern
6465 E Mockingbird Lane, Suite 386 (Lakewood)
What: Hillside Tavern is hosting its first-ever beer dinner. 3 Nations Brewing is bringing the beer.
When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1
Tickets: No tickets, but you’ll need to RSVP to Brooks Anderson via email. Cost is $75 plus tax and tip which includes all food and each paired beer. See Hillside Tavern’s Facebook page for details.
To give you an idea, the first course is compressed watermelon and local tomato salad with cucumber, whipped feta, mixed greens, basil, shaved fennel and Cam’s hot honey served alongside Sucker Punch Watermelon Stout. Other food on the menu includes mussels escabeche, a middle-Eastern spiced “taco” made from Tate Farms Beef, smoked prime NY Strip steak and Texas sheetcake. Yum.