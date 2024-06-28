Brick & Bones To Expand to Rowlett

click to enlarge The new restaurant in Rowlett will open on July 6, National Fried Chicken Day. Brick & Bones

If you haven't sat at the bar at the cocktail-bordering-on-dive Brick & Bones in Deep Ellum with a basket of fried chicken in front of you, then you're missing out on a unique local culinary experience.A small kitchen in the back sends out chicken that will light you up. It's a good burn. You'll sweat. You'll leave both satisfied and different. Ready for a rest, but plotting your return.After a decade of lying low in Deep Ellum, owner Cliff Edgar and chef Alex Lines are expanding their fried chicken empire.is set to open on Main Street in Rowlett on Saturday, July 6 — coincidentally, National Fried Chicken Day.The restaurant willoccupythe century-old historic Oliver House on Main Street, known locally as the Blue House. It's 24 miles northeast of Deep Ellum, quite the hike for those in Dallas. Brick & Bones will be open daily from 4 p.m. to midnight to satisfy those late-night cravings, just like the original location.In addition to the fried chicken, this new spot will offer slow-cooked rotisserie chicken brined for 48 hours. The menu also has salads and a Chicken La Familia offer for groups up to five.Later this year, Brick & Bones will open a beer garden with a large outdoor bar and stage for live music.Party tip: the Deep Ellum location delivers across Dallas and to Richardson, Garland, Plano and Lake Highlands via Uber Eats and Door Dash. That's quite the reach.