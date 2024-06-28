Brick & Bones To Expand to Rowlett

If you haven't sat at the bar at the cocktail-bordering-on-dive Brick & Bones in Deep Ellum with a basket of fried chicken in front of you, then you're missing out on a unique local culinary experience.
A small kitchen in the back sends out chicken that will light you up. It's a good burn. You'll sweat. You'll leave both satisfied and different. Ready for a rest, but plotting your return.
After a decade of lying low in Deep Ellum, owner Cliff Edgar and chef Alex Lines are expanding their fried chicken empire. Brick & Bones Backyard is set to open on Main Street in Rowlett on Saturday, July 6 — coincidentally, National Fried Chicken Day.
The restaurant will occupy the century-old historic Oliver House on Main Street, known locally as the Blue House. It's 24 miles northeast of Deep Ellum, quite the hike for those in Dallas. Brick & Bones will be open daily from 4 p.m. to midnight to satisfy those late-night cravings, just like the original location.
In addition to the fried chicken, this new spot will offer slow-cooked rotisserie chicken brined for 48 hours. The menu also has salads and a Chicken La Familia offer for groups up to five.
Later this year, Brick & Bones will open a beer garden with a large outdoor bar and stage for live music.
Party tip: the Deep Ellum location delivers across Dallas and to Richardson, Garland, Plano and Lake Highlands via Uber Eats and Door Dash. That's quite the reach.