Overseas Market: a Welcome Lao Grocery and Restaurant in Southwest Dallas

A nondescript strip mall in Southwest Dallas is home to Overseas Market, a hole-in-the-wall spot with three or four aisles of tall shelves stocked with Lao, Thai and other Asian bottled, bagged, boxed and canned goods. And there are a couple of tables in a small alcove in the back that shares space with overstock from the grocery where you can order a freshly prepared meal from a menu of traditional Lao and Thai dishes. Score.
We started with Lao beef jerky, which can be ordered with or without fat. We’re not really sure what that means, but we went with fat to save a dollar and hopefully gain some flavor, promising ourselves that dinner later would consist of a handful of raw kale and a glass of tepid water for penance. We were glad we did.
wok hei, with sauteed onions, tomatoes and green onions all flavored with what was probably a dash of sweet soy sauce. Extremely good, not too sweet or spicy, a satisfying dish of comfort food.
We added a side of sticky rice (because why not) and went with a small for $4. The portion that was brought to the table was big enough for us to ponder whether they’d brought the large by mistake (they hadn’t).
This, too, was a rather large plate, full of the chicken mixture and garnished with a healthy supply of bean sprouts, peppers, mint, lime and romaine lettuce leaves. The flavor was good, but it was served at room temperature, as is correct and should have been expected. Even so, it’s something to keep in mind. Don’t expect it to be hot.
1101 S. Walton Walker Blvd. Daily, 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.