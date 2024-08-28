Swirled Peace in Bishop Arts Offers Plant-Based Sweet Escape With THC Bonus

Swirled Peace, a plant-based soft serve bar that opened in Bishop Arts in June, was conceived with inclusivity in mind.
“I found that there weren't enough options for people like myself that live a plant-based lifestyle,” says owner and Bishop Arts District resident Sara Saginaw. “I kind of saw this gap in the community that I wanted to offer, especially given how many lactose-intolerant people there are.”
Saginaw is a physician by trade and brings a knowledge of chemistry and healthy ingredients to the table along with a passion for ice cream.
“I almost went to culinary school instead of med school, but decided I would do this a little later in life,” she says. “And here we are.”
All of the soft serve flavors are created using oak milk, and this choice of dairy substitute has layers of intention to it. It not only has the best flavor (cashew-based milk apparently leaves an aftertaste), but it's also the most accessible option.
“I was trying to create something as hypoallergenic as possible,” Saginaw says. “I also chose avocado oil, which is the healthiest oil with the lowest saturated fat, and didn’t put any soy products in there. I wanted to create something that most people, if not everybody, could eat.”
The soft serve comes either in a dish with your choice of toppings (the price is determined by weight) or as a milkshake. With the shake, you can add flavor shots or a custom dose of delta-8, a legal strain of THC (the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) that’s often called “diet weed” due to its comparatively mild effects.
That’s the second thing that sets Swirled Peace apart from your typical ice cream parlor: It really is fun for the whole family. Their “magic menu,” which contains THC-infused treats and teas, is a sweet way for customers over the age of 21 to unwind.
“It’s about being able to relax in an environment that’s safe for everybody,” Saginaw says. “As an adult with a family, you can bring your kids here. They can have a good time, and you can have a good time with a THC milkshake.
“It’s not like a bar where it might be unsafe for kids,” she continues. “It’s still really family-friendly.”
The sensation is similar to delta-8 cocktails we’ve previously covered, though it didn’t kick in as quickly since ice cream isn’t as soluble as water-based seltzers. This is not the kind of high you’re going to get from the more, shall we say, embattled strains of THC. We found ourselves feeling relaxed and less tense after about 20 minutes. That night, we went to bed early and slept like a baby. Unlike boozy milkshakes we’ve had before, there’s no chance of a hangover.
Unconventional as it may seem, we see the appeal of bringing a family here after a long day of work and school instead of a place that serves alcohol.
Saginaw says feedback from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.
“People have really loved the taste and feel good about having a plant-based alternative,” she says. “Lots of people are bringing in their dairy-free kids. They’re driving from, like, 45 minutes away just to get the experience where their kids don’t feel like they’re limited.”
That feeling of being acknowledged and accommodated, whether you have allergies, adhere to a plant-based diet or just want a sweet alternative to alcohol, is the center of gravity of Swirled Peace’s appeal.
“It’s just all about good vibes, inclusivity and choosing something that is the ‘best of both swirleds,’” says Saginaw.
Swirled Peace, 309 W. Eighth St. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight.