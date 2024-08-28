 Dallas Ice Cream Shop Swirled Peace Offers Plant-Based and THC Treats | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Swirled Peace in Bishop Arts Offers Plant-Based Sweet Escape With THC Bonus

This soft serve bar is fun whether you're a kid with a dairy allergy or a parent who wants to unwind with a THC milkshake.
August 28, 2024
Bishop Arts is getting "the best of both swirleds."
Bishop Arts is getting "the best of both swirleds." Carly May Gravley
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Swirled Peace, a plant-based soft serve bar that opened in Bishop Arts in June, was conceived with inclusivity in mind.

“I found that there weren't enough options for people like myself that live a plant-based lifestyle,” says owner and Bishop Arts District resident Sara Saginaw. “I kind of saw this gap in the community that I wanted to offer, especially given how many lactose-intolerant people there are.”

Saginaw is a physician by trade and brings a knowledge of chemistry and healthy ingredients to the table along with a passion for ice cream.

“I almost went to culinary school instead of med school, but decided I would do this a little later in life,” she says. “And here we are.”

All of the soft serve flavors are created using oak milk, and this choice of dairy substitute has layers of intention to it. It not only has the best flavor (cashew-based milk apparently leaves an aftertaste), but it's also the most accessible option.

“I was trying to create something as hypoallergenic as possible,” Saginaw says. “I also chose avocado oil, which is the healthiest oil with the lowest saturated fat, and didn’t put any soy products in there. I wanted to create something that most people, if not everybody, could eat.”
click to enlarge
Swirled Peace's soft serve makes a strong case for the claim that oat milk has the best flavor among dairy alternatives.
Carly May Gravley
Swirled Peace has six flavors of soft serve. We tried the cookie butter and frozen hot chocolate flavors, which were as rich and decadent as any ice cream we’ve ever had. If nobody had told us it was plant-based, nothing about it would've registered as different. The frozen hot chocolate has a bold, dark aftertaste that tastes like real chocolate. The cookie butter is more subdued, and we’d like to try it in milkshake form next time.

The soft serve comes either in a dish with your choice of toppings (the price is determined by weight) or as a milkshake. With the shake, you can add flavor shots or a custom dose of delta-8, a legal strain of THC (the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) that’s often called “diet weed” due to its comparatively mild effects.

That’s the second thing that sets Swirled Peace apart from your typical ice cream parlor: It really is fun for the whole family. Their “magic menu,” which contains THC-infused treats and teas, is a sweet way for customers over the age of 21 to unwind.

“It’s about being able to relax in an environment that’s safe for everybody,” Saginaw says. “As an adult with a family, you can bring your kids here. They can have a good time, and you can have a good time with a THC milkshake.

“It’s not like a bar where it might be unsafe for kids,” she continues. “It’s still really family-friendly.”
click to enlarge
The "magic menu" lives up to its name.
Carly May Gravley
We tried a “magic” THC milkshake with the frozen hot chocolate ice cream. As much as we enjoyed the flavor, we considered it a bit too rich for the milkshake, which we were barely able to finish. A lighter flavor like vanilla or cookie butter might work better in this form.

The sensation is similar to delta-8 cocktails we’ve previously covered, though it didn’t kick in as quickly since ice cream isn’t as soluble as water-based seltzers. This is not the kind of high you’re going to get from the more, shall we say, embattled strains of THC. We found ourselves feeling relaxed and less tense after about 20 minutes. That night, we went to bed early and slept like a baby. Unlike boozy milkshakes we’ve had before, there’s no chance of a hangover.

Unconventional as it may seem, we see the appeal of bringing a family here after a long day of work and school instead of a place that serves alcohol.

Saginaw says feedback from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

“People have really loved the taste and feel good about having a plant-based alternative,” she says. “Lots of people are bringing in their dairy-free kids. They’re driving from, like, 45 minutes away just to get the experience where their kids don’t feel like they’re limited.”

That feeling of being acknowledged and accommodated, whether you have allergies, adhere to a plant-based diet or just want a sweet alternative to alcohol, is the center of gravity of Swirled Peace’s appeal.

“It’s just all about good vibes, inclusivity and choosing something that is the ‘best of both swirleds,’” says Saginaw.

Swirled Peace, 309 W. Eighth St. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
15 of the Best Breakfasts in Dallas

Breakfast

15 of the Best Breakfasts in Dallas

By Aaren Prody and Kristina Rowe
A Deep Dive at Uncle Zhou Henan-Style Chinese Food

Food & Drink News

A Deep Dive at Uncle Zhou Henan-Style Chinese Food

By Miguel M. Vargas
Ne-Yo’s Brunch-Driven Johnny’s Chicken &amp; Waffles Takes Off in Dallas

First Look

Ne-Yo’s Brunch-Driven Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles Takes Off in Dallas

By Nick Reynolds
Legendary Salsa and Tacos De Cabeza at La Salsa Verde Taqueria

Tacos

Legendary Salsa and Tacos De Cabeza at La Salsa Verde Taqueria

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation