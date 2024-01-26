The Lower Greenville Doughnut Shuffle

Voodoo Doughnut
1806 Greenville Ave. Portland-born Voodoo Doughnut has a well-earned cult-like following. Their story begins in the misty Northwest where they had the kind of doughy success that allowed them to open 19 more locations across seven states, and we’re lucky Lower Greenville is finally one of them. We got a taste after they opened late last year, and even though our bacon maple bars were missing the bacon (!?), we still ate them all. (After we ran that story, they delivered us a full box of bacon-laden doughnuts. We ate too many against our better judgment, and by "we," I mean Kevin in IT.)
Alongside the doughnuts, the menu at Voodoo includes a signature roast coffee. Doughnuts topped with Cap'n Crunch, shaped like blunts and the aforementioned maple bacon bars are popular here. Try the Voodoo Bubble, a neon fuchsia treat with vanilla icing topped with bubblegum dust and a single piece of Dubble Bubble.
If you’re on the hunt for something more classic, they offer good ol’ cake donuts in multiple varieties like plain, chocolate and with sprinkles, alongside a simple glazed doughnut — the kind we all know and love. Additionally, they have several vegan offerings like apple fritters, a classic that’s dipped in vanilla frosting and topped with chocolate cream cookies (a la cookies and cream), a reliable glazed doughnut and more. Keep an eye out for the rotating monthly special.
Milk · Cream
1929 Greenville Ave. Milk · Cream recently moved its ingenious concept from Ross Avenue to Greenville Avenue proper. It's in the old space where Creamistry, a flash-frozen ice cream concept, used to be. Milk · Cream celebrates ice cream in an atypical way: sandwiched between doughnuts.
Here, you can order one, two or three scoops of rich ice cream in flavors like red velvet, cookie butter or lavender vanilla and choose between a plain or glazed doughnut, which is sourced daily from a local baker. If that wasn’t enough, you can top off your sandwich with Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, mini chocolate chips, Lucky Charms and more. Doughnuts, ice cream and cereal.
Mochio Donut
5420 Ross Ave. After closing the doors to its Allen location just before Christmas this past year, Mochio Donuts decided to grace Greenville Avenue, as first reported by Culture Map. Tucked just behind Taquero Cocina Mexicana and next door to Toasted Coffee and Kitchen, Mochi is taking over Milk · Cream's old spot at 5420 Ross Avenue, which is just one block from Lower Greenville proper.
Mochi doughnuts offer a bit more chew than the others, soft with that mochi-like firmness. The menu has flavors like masala chai, matcha, milk tea and more. Pair your doughnuts with Vietnamese iced coffee. Their hours and opening date are TBD, but based on Instagram, renovations to the space are well underway.
And we’d be remiss to mention Jaram’s Donuts one mile away from Voodoo at 17459 Preston Road. Such a great option as well.