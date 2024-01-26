 Dallas' Lower Greenville Has Many New Doughnut Options | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings and Closings

The Lower Greenville Doughnut Shuffle

Greenville Avenue is rolling in sweet options.
January 26, 2024
More sweets along Lower Greenville including Milk · Cream.
More sweets along Lower Greenville including Milk · Cream. Danielle Beller
Share this:
Lower Greenville is truly a mecca for fun desserts with places like Jeni’s Ice Cream, JOY Macarons and Botolino Gelato Artigianale, but some days you just really need a doughnut. Soon, any gourmand walking along Greenville Avenue with a craving will have three shops along the same strip to choose from: each with their own individual concepts and unique offerings.

click to enlarge Voodoo Doughnuts bubble gum doughnut
Voodoo Doughnut has some wild flavors including bubble gum.
Danielle Beller

Voodoo Doughnut

1806 Greenville Ave.
Portland-born Voodoo Doughnut has a well-earned cult-like following. Their story begins in the misty Northwest where they had the kind of doughy success that allowed them to open 19 more locations across seven states, and we’re lucky Lower Greenville is finally one of them. We got a taste after they opened late last year, and even though our bacon maple bars were missing the bacon (!?), we still ate them all. (After we ran that story, they delivered us a full box of bacon-laden doughnuts. We ate too many against our better judgment, and by "we," I mean Kevin in IT.)

Alongside the doughnuts, the menu at Voodoo includes a signature roast coffee. Doughnuts topped with Cap'n Crunch, shaped like blunts and the aforementioned maple bacon bars are popular here. Try the Voodoo Bubble, a neon fuchsia treat with vanilla icing topped with bubblegum dust and a single piece of Dubble Bubble.

If you’re on the hunt for something more classic, they offer good ol’ cake donuts in multiple varieties like plain, chocolate and with sprinkles, alongside a simple glazed doughnut — the kind we all know and love. Additionally, they have several vegan offerings like apple fritters, a classic that’s dipped in vanilla frosting and topped with chocolate cream cookies (a la cookies and cream), a reliable glazed doughnut and more. Keep an eye out for the rotating monthly special.

Milk Cream makes ice cream sandwiches with doughnuts
Milk · Cream has moved from just south of Lower Greenville to on Greenville Avenue.
Danielle Beller

Milk · Cream

1929 Greenville Ave.
Milk · Cream recently moved its ingenious concept from Ross Avenue to Greenville Avenue proper. It's in the old space where Creamistry, a flash-frozen ice cream concept, used to be. Milk · Cream celebrates ice cream in an atypical way: sandwiched between doughnuts.

Here, you can order one, two or three scoops of rich ice cream in flavors like red velvet, cookie butter or lavender vanilla and choose between a plain or glazed doughnut, which is sourced daily from a local baker. If that wasn’t enough, you can top off your sandwich with Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, mini chocolate chips, Lucky Charms and more. Doughnuts, ice cream and cereal.

Mochio Donut

5420 Ross Ave.
After closing the doors to its Allen location just before Christmas this past year, Mochio Donuts decided to grace Greenville Avenue, as first reported by Culture Map. Tucked just behind Taquero Cocina Mexicana and next door to Toasted Coffee and Kitchen, Mochi is taking over Milk · Cream's old spot at 5420 Ross Avenue, which is just one block from Lower Greenville proper.

Mochi doughnuts offer a bit more chew than the others, soft with that mochi-like firmness. The menu has flavors like masala chai, matcha, milk tea and more. Pair your doughnuts with Vietnamese iced coffee. Their hours and opening date are TBD, but based on Instagram, renovations to the space are well underway.

And we’d be remiss to mention Jaram’s Donuts one mile away from Voodoo at 17459 Preston Road. Such a great option as well.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

Trending

First Look: Enzo's Deli &amp; Imports Brings Sandwiches and Italian Goodies to Plano

First Look

First Look: Enzo's Deli & Imports Brings Sandwiches and Italian Goodies to Plano

By Hank Vaughn
Lawry's in Dallas To Close for Good, Leaving a Large Restaurant Legacy

Openings and Closings

Lawry's in Dallas To Close for Good, Leaving a Large Restaurant Legacy

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
2024 James Beard Award Semifinalists Include 8 Dallas-Area Spots

Food & Drink News

2024 James Beard Award Semifinalists Include 8 Dallas-Area Spots

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
First Look: The Pantry on Magnolia Serves Stellar Dumplings and Brisket

Food & Drink News

First Look: The Pantry on Magnolia Serves Stellar Dumplings and Brisket

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation