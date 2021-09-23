Botolino is already becoming a local legend for its top-notch gelato, created by genuine Italian Carlo Gattini. The shop's big year this year includes a second location and a short documentary film called Gelato Man, which was submitted to the Dallas International Film Festival. All the hype is backed up by gelato flavors so intense that the tiny spoon makes sense. Eat too much at once, and your taste buds will be overwhelmed by goodness. Don't miss the scoop flavored with Sicilian pistachios, the coconut stracciatella or the gelato ribboned with mascarpone and chopped, caramelized figs. If those flavors sound too Mediterranean and you want a more all-American ice cream cone, a Texas pecan scoop beckons.