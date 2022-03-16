First Look: The Chef's Table at Cry Wolf Is a Ringside Seat to Deliciousness

Cry Wolf sits in an unassuming little shopping strip in Junius Heights, but the food is anything but unassuming. The blurb on their website touts “a cordial, intimate space focusing on seasonal fare and refined cocktails,” which captures the place well. They’re open 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and we decided to make the trek on a chilly Sunday evening.
We made reservations for the chef’s table, which was the last two seats at the end of the bar, but it was much more than bar seating. Chefs Ross Demers and Liam Byres were right in front of us preparing the dishes, and general manager Tim Case was immediately to our left putting in the orders and adding the final touches to the completed offerings before parsing them out to the servers.
The heart of the cooking space is a wood-burning stove and provided both form and function: a nice, cozy atmosphere as well as imbuing that lovely wood-burned flavor to the food. It was really hot, of course, but that was to be expected. If you choose to sit there when it’s warm you might consider bringing some sunscreen. I can’t imagine what it must be like standing next to that fire for six hours straight, but anything for art, I assume.
We started with a couple of cocktails: an L.L. Smoke and a Rose Nectar Martini, both colorful and good. Next, the waitress explained the concept of the menu to us and how one should view it as a series of plates to be ordered and shared, divided into smaller plates, salads and larger dishes. We ordered two from the smaller and two from the larger sections while we sipped our drinks and basked in the firelight.
The prawns were grilled on the wood oven and came with heads intact resting upon roasted rings of squash with Oro Blanco grapefruit and Meyer lemon. They were cooked through just enough, perfectly showing off the charred wood-fired taste.
Chef Demers told us he will be changing up the menu this week (March 14) so after closing for a week to help prepare they will reopen with the new offerings. Also in the works is an additional business venture: a sort of speakeasy that will be attached to the restaurant and called “Whispers” using existing outside space.
Sign us up.
The check was brought to us in a fine copy of Hemingway’s The Old Man and The Sea rather than the ubiquitous tacky plastic tray. It was tempting to reread the novella while sitting in the glow of the fire, but that work is overrated and our cats were waiting for us at home.