Have Thanksgiving Dinner at One of These Dallas Restaurants (or Two, We Won’t Tell)

No, it's not a pork chop, but you can get another meal for Thanksgiving at Perry's this year.

If you’re looking to avoid cooking and cleaning and have someone else feed you this Thanksgiving, just head out to a restaurant that’s open.

You don’t have to go with a random 24-hour place or whatever hole you stumble upon that has lights on; plenty of Dallas restaurants are open and serving special meals for the holiday Thursday, Nov. 28.

City Hall Bistro 1312 Commerce St. (downtown) 1312 Commerce St. (downtown)

This spot in the Adolphus will have a three-course, prix fixe menu by chef Jeramie Robison: Shaved Brussels sprout salad, deviled eggs, Cajun-fried turkey breast with giblet gravy and a smoked turkey leg terrine with cranberry chutney, served with family-style sides. The hotel’s pastry chef, Ruben Toraño, will have a special holiday dessert, too.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Reservations: 214-651-3686, $39 per person

Elm Street Cask and Kitchen 1525 Elm St. (downtown) 1525 Elm St. (downtown)

This downtown spot has a Thanksgiving menu with slow-roasted turkey breast, potatoes, green beans and more.

When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Reservations: 972-232-1728

Fairmont Dallas 1717 N. Akard St. (downtown) 1717 N. Akard St. (downtown)

Have a Thanksgiving brunch before the Cowboys game in the hotel’s ballroom. In fact, if you wear cowboy boots or a cowboy hat, you get a complimentary mimosa or glass of Champagne. In the evening, have a prix fixe dinner in the Pyramid Restaurant.

When: Brunch seatings at 10:30 and 11 a.m., 1:30 and 2 p.m; dinner from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Reservations for brunch: $69 per adult, $34.50 per child, eventbrite

Reservations for dinner: $49 per adult, $24 per child, 214-720-5249, pyramid@fairmont.com

Live by Loews - Arlington 1600 E. Randol Mill Road 1600 E. Randol Mill Road

This one’s in Arlington, just steps away from AT&T Stadium, which is why they’re doing a Thanksgiving tailgate brunch for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills game. Get fueled before the game with a large selection of food stations serving a variety from chilled seafood and charcuterie to prime rib and cornbread stuffing.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Reservations: 682-277-4900, $49 per adult, $20 per child under 12, free for children 3 or younger

Maggiano’s Little Italy 205 NorthPark Center 205 NorthPark Center

Maggiano’s will have a family-style menu with bruschetta, salads, turkey breast or ham and sides of creamed corn, sweet potatoes, pasta and more. The third course finishes with dessert (including a pumpkin-praline cheesecake that sounds pretty good).

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Reservations: $17.99 per person, reserve online

Meddlesome Moth 1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District) 1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)

The Moth’s chef Suki Otsuki will have a Thanksgiving Day brunch for the holiday. Have herb-roasted turkey breast or honey-baked ham with green beans, whipped parsnips, sage-sausage stuffing, dinner rolls and cranberry confit. Additional specials will be around, too, including a tomahawk pork chop and duck confit tamales.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Reservations: 214-628-7900, mothinthe.net

Mexican Bar Company 6121 W. Park Blvd., Suite RS-10, Plano 6121 W. Park Blvd., Suite RS-10, Plano

This Plano spot will have an all-you-can-eat buffet with a Mexican flair on holiday favorites. Find a turkey carving station, vegetarian and chorizo stuffings, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and more. The chef also has churros for desserts.

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Reservations: $35, $15 for children ages 7-15, children 6 and under eat for free, 972-972-4466

Perle on Maple 2927 Maple Ave. (Uptown) 2927 Maple Ave. (Uptown)

This Uptown bistro will have a special Thanksgiving feast by executive chef Wade Burch. The three-course, prix fixe menu will feature locally sourced ingredients for holiday favorites.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Reservations: $49.95 per person, OpenTable or 469-375-5846

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille 2000 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) 2000 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Perry’s will have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, including butternut squash soup and turkey with all the sides. The full dinner menu will be available as well; either way, you can wrap the meal with pumpkin cheesecake ($8).

When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Reservations: $45, $15 for children, reserve online

The Statler 1914 Commerce St. (downtown) 1914 Commerce St. (downtown)

All active first responders, veterans and their immediate families are invited to the Statler Ballroom for a complimentary Thanksgiving feast. The hotel is partnering with nonprofit Operation Forever Free for the meal, where you can also take home a turkey sandwich. Football will be on the screen, too.

When: noon-3 p.m.

Reservations: Reserve your seating ahead of time; proof of credentials must be shown at the door.