Monthly Menu Items and Rotating Flavors You May Be Missing Out On

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Does the phrase “taco of the month” make your heart beat faster? Maybe it’s about the tacos or maybe it’s about novelty, but I’m always on the lookout for creative limited-time dishes. Torchy’s Tacos has a strong monthly taco game, but there are other places that rotate specialties well.

Burgers and pizza and all kinds of foods lend themselves well to special versions for a limited time. Here are 11 more Dallas restaurants and sweet shops with tempting seasonal or monthly items you’ll want to try now.

Cane Rosso 2612 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum), 7328 Gaston Ave. (East Dallas), 1301 S. Broadway, Carrollton, and 3685 The Star Blvd., Suite 200, Frisco, with additional locations in Arlington and Fort Worth. 2612 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum), 7328 Gaston Ave. (East Dallas), 1301 S. Broadway, Carrollton, and 3685 The Star Blvd., Suite 200, Frisco, with additional locations in Arlington and Fort Worth.

The fast-growing, Dallas-born pizza purveyor has a permanent spot on the menu for a monthly pizza with a prompt to ask your server about it. We’ll go ahead and be your server this month and tell you about The Stinger pizza ($17).

Cleverly named to coincide with COVID vaccination season, this pizza has housemade mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, Sweety Drop peppers, habanero honey and fresh basil. It’s available through April 30 at all Cane Rosso locations.

Chelle’s Macarons 920 S Harwood St. No. 191 (Dallas Farmers Market) and 2979 W. 15th St., Plano 920 S Harwood St. No. 191 (Dallas Farmers Market) and 2979 W. 15th St., Plano

This sweet bakery specializes in French macarons, and only macarons, although they’re not above filling the middle with ice cream. You’ll always find fun flavors on the menu such as fruity pebbles, lemon berry and raspberry rose.

Monthly flavors add something new to the already inventive menu, and for April, pretty spring-green discs are flavored with matcha.

Since 2007, Rain McDermott has been bringing buttery, sweet goodness to all through Dallas Caramel Co. With a caramel manufacturing facility in Wylie, the business was ready for online ordering and shipping long before the pandemic.

The company’s Caramel of the Month Club lets you order 3-, 6- or 12-month subscriptions that deliver a different flavor of caramel every month. You can also order monthly flavors or dozens of different offerings by the bag at any time.

The caramel flavor for April is marshmallow, which swirls marshmallow fluff into the original caramel flavor. This month, there’s also a caramel sauce of the month. Lemon caramel sauce brings bright spring flavor to top your favorite desserts.

EXPAND Detour's strawberry shortcake and candied maple bacon treats Courtesy of Deter Doughnuts and Coffee

Detour Doughnuts and Coffee 8161 FM 423, Frisco 8161 FM 423, Frisco

Over a four-day period in March, Detour Doughnuts sold $2,936 worth of #stopasianhate doughnuts. Owner Jinny Cho matched the amount raised to make a $5,872 donation to the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Community Fund on GoFundMe.

While the cause is worthy, Cho would much rather be in the news for her doughnuts or for creating joy in the community, so let’s talk about some amazing monthly doughnut flavors.

Due to the timing of the fundraiser and Easter, for the first time, Cho isn’t launching new flavors for April. That’s good news for us, because the designer doughnuts she created for March will continue until the end of April. Be forewarned that like all of Detour’s doughnuts, these can sell out at any time on any given day, so get there early or preorder early in the day on Thursday through Saturday for pickup the next day.

It will be worth it to plan ahead to get the candied maple bacon treat, which fills a yeast doughnut with maple chai cream cheese buttercream and tops it with smoky maple icing and brown sugar candied bacon.

The orange & rosemary cake doughnut is made of fresh rosemary cake with a little olive oil and topped with orange glaze and sugared rosemary sprig. An everything doughnut, like the bagels you’re used to, is a yeast ring doughnut covered in house-made everything seasoning, filled with whipped onion cream cheese and topped with fresh chives.

Other specialty flavors through the month of April include strawberry shortcake 2.0, salted caramel & sesame, mojito, sea salt dark chocolate & almonds and honey lemon mascarpone.

Fried pierogi poutine from Maple Leaf: How is it that Canadians' expected lifespan is longer than ours? Courtesy of Maple Leaf Diner

Maple Leaf Diner 12817 Preston Road, No. 129. (Far North Dallas) 12817 Preston Road, No. 129. (Far North Dallas)

A poutine of the month from a Canadian food diner sounds pretty good, eh? You can get poutine at Maple Leaf Diner any time, but during the month of April, try the pierogi poutine ($12.99) with fried pierogi, cheese curds and beef gravy topped with onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream and chives.

Rise nº1 5360 W. Lovers Lane, No. 220 (North Dallas) 5360 W. Lovers Lane, No. 220 (North Dallas)

Specialty seasonal soufflés at Rise don’t coincide precisely with calendar months and aren’t on the menu. The shop’s Facebook page is your treasure map to the timing of limited-time favorites like the pistachio soufflé with almond crème anglaise being served now. Soufflés are not available to go, so you have to dine in to get them. Be sure to ask about seasonal dishes when you go.

Rodeo Goat 1926 Market Center Blvd. (Design District); 641 Powell Lane, Plano; 9610 Wharf Road, Coppell; 2095 Summer Lee Drive, No. 105, Rockwall and an additional location in Fort Worth 1926 Market Center Blvd. (Design District); 641 Powell Lane, Plano; 9610 Wharf Road, Coppell; 2095 Summer Lee Drive, No. 105, Rockwall and an additional location in Fort Worth

The Battle of the Burgers at Rodeo Goat isn’t monthly, but it's a great way to try some outstanding “perfect bite” burgers. “The premise of the battle is for two burgers to duke it out for a couple weeks, at the end of which the winning burger advances to face a new challenger,” Landon Amis, district manager for Rodeo Goat says.

The burgers in the fight right now are the Rise-n-Grind ($12), a coffee-rubbed beef patty with black pepper bacon and Dr Pepper barbecue sauce on a pretzel bun versus the Evan Grant burger ($12).

Grant is Dallas’ celebrated Texas Rangers beat writer and barbecue enthusiast, and the burger named for him reflects that. It’s a 44 Farms beef patty stuffed with Gouda and bacon on a black sesame seed bun with Zavala's Barbecue brisket, bull’s blood microgreens, french fried potato salad and ‘opening day’ aioli in between.

You’ll be able to vote for your favorite by ordering it through April 26 since this looks like a special battle.

“Occasionally, when we know there’s a particularly awesome duo going head-to-head, we’ll plan a month long battle,” Amis says. "A winning battle burger can stick around for multiple battles, and more often than not they will meet their match after two or three showdowns.”

In certain circumstances, a burger can rise above the battle and end up on the permanent menu, as the Bodacious burger did, but that isn’t the goal of the battle. “We want every burger we create to be inspired and drool-worthy,” Amis says. “Sometimes in doing so we make an incredible burger knowing that, like all good things, it’s not meant to last. Which makes it all the more special to begin with.”

Salum 4152 Cole Ave., No. 103 (Uptown) 4152 Cole Ave., No. 103 (Uptown)

Owner Abraham Salum creates a new menu every month to serve in his restaurant, and April’s offerings are looking good. Along with a full menu of locally sourced seasonal dishes, you’ll find a turkey, pear and Gouda grilled cheese sandwich ($16) on the lunch menu as well as fried green tomatoes ($16) with crab meat stuffing and roasted red pepper remoulade.

A chicken pot pie ($30) made with Windy Meadows Family Farm chicken is on the lunch and dinner menu. Definitely not your typical pot pie, this is made with pancetta, potatoes, truffle cream and shimofuri mushrooms from Texas Fungus.

Another dinner entree, maple chili glazed Texas Cross quail ($36) sounds just right for spring as does the spring vegetable risotto side ($8).

Son of a Butcher 2026 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville) and 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano (Legacy Food Hall) 2026 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville) and 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano (Legacy Food Hall)

For the month of April, Son of a Butcher is serving a lemon meringue shake ($6) made with vanilla ice cream and lemon curd and topped with whipped cream, lemon zest and cookie crumbles. At the Lower Greenville location, you can add booze for $2 extra.

The slider for this month is the Smashburger slider, which is made with wagyu beef, caramelized onion, mustard, sharp cheddar, lettuce, pickle, ketchup and mayo.

A representative for the company told us that the shop plans to offer a new shake and slider every month.

Sprinkles Cupcakes 4020 Villanova Drive (Park Cities) and 7500 Windrose Ave., Plano 4020 Villanova Drive (Park Cities) and 7500 Windrose Ave., Plano

Sprinkles Cupcakes does some fun flavors on a seasonal basis. Through April 11, you can get the Mythical Creature, a multicolored sprinkle-studded vanilla cake with a sugar cookie crust, pink vanilla buttercream frosting and silver sugar crystals. A Mother’s brand cookie (which looks very much like a unicorn) sits on top.

More important, you may want to save the date for Cinco de Mayo weekend at Sprinkles when the shop will be offering Patron margarita cupcakes.

Torchy’s Tacos 5600 SMU Blvd., No.102; 14760 Preston Road., No. 124; 5921 Forest Lane, No. 200; 9440 Garland Road, No. 234 and 12 additional Dallas-Fort Worth area locations 5600 SMU Blvd., No.102; 14760 Preston Road., No. 124; 5921 Forest Lane, No. 200; 9440 Garland Road, No. 234 and 12 additional Dallas-Fort Worth area locations

This probably isn’t news to anyone, but Torchy’s Tacos locations offer a taco of the month every month with portions of the proceeds going to Torchy’s charitable partners. This month’s taco is The Scallywag ($6.50), made with coconut-battered shrimp, bacon, green chiles, jack cheese, pickled onions and cilantro with scratch-made peach habanero jam on a flour tortilla.

This month, there’s also a Scallywag frozen margarita made with 100 Reposado Tequila by Exotico, triple sec and peach habanero jam with Cap’n Crunch cereal and coconut on the rim.