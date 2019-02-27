Six Dallas Chefs and Restaurants Are Semifinalists In This Year's James Beard Awards

Semifinalists for the 2019 James Beard Awards (AKA the Grammys of food) were announced this morning, and Dallas nabbed a few spots on the list:
Best New Restaurant: chef Misti Norris' Old East Dallas restaurant Petra and the Beast
Outstanding Pastry Chef: Ricardo “Ricchi” Sanchez at Bullion
Outstanding Service: The French Room
Best Chef — Southwest: Bruno Davaillon at Bullion; Regino Rojas at Purépecha Room by Revolver Taco Lounge; and David Uygur at Lucia.
In the last few years, Dallas has seen several semifinalists, but no winners. Rojas was a semifinalist in Best Chef — Southwest last year, the city's only semifinalist. In 2017, Flora Street Cafe was a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant, FT33's Maggie Huff was a semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef and there were several semifinalists for Best Chef — Southwest: Omar Flores at Casa Rubia (now closed); Teiichi Sakurai at Tei-An; John Tesar at Knife; and David Uygur at Lucia.
Norris was also a semifinalist for Rising Star of the Year for her work at Small Brewpub in 2016, a year that also saw nods (but no wins) for Matt McCallister at FT33, Teiichi Sakurai at Tei-An, Uygur at Lucia and Flores at Casa Rubia. Davaillon has also been a semifinalist for Best Chef — Southwest multiple times in the past.
This year's semifinalist list is an improvement on last year for Dallas, when we only saw one nod, so could this be the year Dallas finally sees a winner?
