 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Chef Bruno Davaillon at Bullion is a semifinalist in the 2019 James Beard Awards.EXPAND
Chef Bruno Davaillon at Bullion is a semifinalist in the 2019 James Beard Awards.
Kathy Tran

Six Dallas Chefs and Restaurants Are Semifinalists In This Year's James Beard Awards

Beth Rankin | February 27, 2019 | 11:30am
AA

Semifinalists for the 2019 James Beard Awards (AKA the Grammys of food) were announced this morning, and Dallas nabbed a few spots on the list:

Best New Restaurant: chef Misti Norris' Old East Dallas restaurant Petra and the Beast
Outstanding Pastry Chef: Ricardo “Ricchi” Sanchez at Bullion
Outstanding Service: The French Room
Best Chef — Southwest: Bruno Davaillon at Bullion; Regino Rojas at Purépecha Room by Revolver Taco Lounge; and David Uygur at Lucia.

In the last few years, Dallas has seen several semifinalists, but no winners. Rojas was a semifinalist in Best Chef — Southwest last year, the city's only semifinalist. In 2017, Flora Street Cafe was a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant, FT33's Maggie Huff was a semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef and there were several semifinalists for Best Chef — Southwest: Omar Flores at Casa Rubia (now closed); Teiichi Sakurai at Tei-An; John Tesar at Knife; and David Uygur at Lucia.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Norris was also a semifinalist for Rising Star of the Year for her work at Small Brewpub in 2016, a year that also saw nods (but no wins) for Matt McCallister at FT33, Teiichi Sakurai at Tei-An, Uygur at Lucia and Flores at Casa Rubia. Davaillon has also been a semifinalist for Best Chef — Southwest multiple times in the past.

This year's semifinalist list is an improvement on last year for Dallas, when we only saw one nod, so could this be the year Dallas finally sees a winner? 

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: